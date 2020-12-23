Dublin, Dec. 23, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Auto-Immune Diseases Diagnostic Tests - Medical Devices Pipeline Assessment, 2020" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
"Auto-Immune Diseases Diagnostic Tests - Medical Devices Pipeline Assessment, 2020". Auto-Immune Diseases Diagnostic Tests are used for detection of autoimmune disorder by identifying auto-antibodies in the patient's test sample.
Scope
- Extensive coverage of the Auto-Immune Diseases Diagnostic Tests under development
- The report reviews details of major pipeline products which includes, product description, licensing and collaboration details and other developmental activities
- The report reviews the major players involved in the development of Auto-Immune Diseases Diagnostic Tests and list all their pipeline projects
- The coverage of pipeline products based on various stages of development ranging from Early Development to Approved / Issued stage
- The report provides key clinical trial data of ongoing trials specific to pipeline products
- Recent developments in the segment / industry
Reasons to Buy
- Formulate significant competitor information, analysis, and insights to improve R&D strategies
- Identify emerging players with potentially strong product portfolio and create effective counter-strategies to gain competitive advantage
- Identify and understand important and diverse types of Auto-Immune Diseases Diagnostic Tests under development
- Develop market-entry and market expansion strategies
- Plan mergers and acquisitions effectively by identifying major players with the most promising pipeline
- In-depth analysis of the product's current stage of development, territory and estimated launch date
Companies Mentioned
- Aarhus University
- Adaptive Biotechnologies Corp
- Albert Ludwigs University of Freiburg
- Alere Inc
- Amarantus Diagnostics Inc
- apDia nv
- Autoimmune Technologies LLC
- Beckman Coulter Inc
- Bellvitge Biomedical Research Institute
- BG Medicine Inc
- Biogen Inc
- BIOHOPE Scientific SL
- Biomedal SL
- Bionure Farma SL
- CDI Laboratories Inc
- Celdara Medical LLC
- Charite University Hospital of Berlin
- Chronix Biomedical Inc
- Cincinnati Children's Hospital Medical Center
- Columbia University
- Crescendo Bioscience Inc
- Digna Biotech SL
- DNAlytics SA
- Enterome Bioscience SA
- Exodus Biosciences LLC
- Ezose Sciences Inc.
- Flamentera AG
- Genalyte Inc
- GeNeuro SA
- Grifols SA
- Hannover Medical School
- HealthTell Inc
- Helmholtz Centre for Infection Research
- HOB Biotech Group Suzhou Co Ltd
- Hospital for Special Surgery
- Hycor Biomedical Inc
- Ignyta Inc
- Immunarray Pvt Ltd
- Immunodiagnostic Systems Holdings plc
- Immunovia AB
- ImmusanT Inc
- Innobiochips
- Inova Diagnostics Inc
- IPDx Immunoprofiling Diagnostics GmbH
- Iquity Labs Inc
- Iron Horse Diagnostics, Inc.
- Johns Hopkins University
- Lankenau Institute for Medical Research
- LineaGen Inc
- Lophius Biosciences GmbH
- Louisville Bioscience Inc (Inactive)
- Max Delbruck Center for Molecular Medicine
- Medica Corp
- Medical & Biological Laboratories Co Ltd
- Metabiomics Corporation
- Metabolomic Technologies Inc
- Metanomics Health GmbH
- MSDx Inc
- Myriad Genetics Inc
- Nanosphere Inc
- Neuro Vigor LLC
- Northwestern University
- NoToPharm srl
- Numares AG
- OmniBiome Therapeutics Inc
- One Way Liver SL
- OPKO Health Inc
- Op-T-Mune Inc
- Oxford Gene Technology Ltd
- Oxford Immunotec Ltd
- Pediatric Bioscience LLC
- Penn State College of Medicine
- ProciseDx LLC
- Progentec Diagnostics Inc
- Protagen AG
- ProteinLogic Ltd
- Quanterix Corp
- Rambam Health Care Campus
- Rappaport Family Institute for Research in the Medical Science
- Regulus Therapeutics Inc
- Roche Diagnostics International Ltd
- Seattle Children's Hospital
- Sengenics Corp Pte Ltd
- Sequenom Inc
- Shuwen Biotech Co Ltd
- SomaLogic Inc
- Southern Illinois University Carbondale
- SQI Diagnostics Inc
- Statens Serum Institut
- Svar Life Science AB
- TBG Diagnostics Ltd
- The University of Manchester
- The Walter and Eliza Hall Institute of Medical Research
- Toscana Biomarkers Srl
- University Health Network
- University of Alberta
- University of California San Francisco
- University of Chicago
- University of Colorado
- University of Illinois at Chicago
- University of Maryland Baltimore
- University of Missouri
- University of Oslo
- University of Oxford
- University of Pecs
- University of Southern California
- University Rovira i Virgili
- US Biomarkers Inc
- Washington University in St Louis
- XEPTAGEN SpA
- Yale University
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/ile173
Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.
CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com
Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com
For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900