Dublin, Dec. 23, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Breast Cancer Diagnostic Tests - Medical Devices Pipeline Assessment, 2020" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
"Breast Cancer Diagnostic Tests - Medical Devices Pipeline Assessment, 2020". Breast Cancer Diagnostic Tests are used for detection of cancer based on the detection and measurement of cancer-specific biomarker/antibody/antigen present in patient's sample.
Scope
- Extensive coverage of the Breast Cancer Diagnostic Tests under development
- The report reviews details of major pipeline products which includes, product description, licensing and collaboration details and other developmental activities
- The report reviews the major players involved in the development of Breast Cancer Diagnostic Tests and list all their pipeline projects
- The coverage of pipeline products based on various stages of development ranging from Early Development to Approved / Issued stage
- The report provides key clinical trial data of ongoing trials specific to pipeline products
- Recent developments in the segment / industry
Reasons to Buy
- Formulate significant competitor information, analysis, and insights to improve R&D strategies
- Identify emerging players with potentially strong product portfolio and create effective counter-strategies to gain competitive advantage
- Identify and understand important and diverse types of Breast Cancer Diagnostic Tests under development
- Develop market-entry and market expansion strategies
- Plan mergers and acquisitions effectively by identifying major players with the most promising pipeline
- In-depth analysis of the product's current stage of development, territory and estimated launch date
Key Topics Covered:
1 Table of Contents
1.1 List of Tables
1.2 List of Figures
2 Introduction
2.1 Breast Cancer Overview
3 Products under Development
3.1 Breast Cancer - Pipeline Products by Stage of Development
3.2 Breast Cancer - Pipeline Products by Territory
3.3 Breast Cancer - Pipeline Products by Regulatory Path
3.4 Breast Cancer - Pipeline Products by Estimated Approval Date
3.5 Breast Cancer - Ongoing Clinical Trials
4 Breast Cancer - Pipeline Products under Development by Companies
4.1 Breast Cancer Companies - Pipeline Products by Stage of Development
4.2 Breast Cancer - Pipeline Products by Stage of Development
5 Breast Cancer Companies and Product Overview
6 Breast Cancer- Recent Developments
7 Appendix
Companies Mentioned
- A&G Pharmaceutical Inc
- Abviva Inc (Inactive)
- Accelerated Medical Diagnostics LLC
- Acobiom
- Affichem SA
- AIT Austrian Institute of Technology GmbH
- Albert Ludwigs University of Freiburg
- Alere Inc
- Allarity Therapeutics A/S
- Almac Diagnostic Services Ltd
- Amarantus Bioscience Holdings Inc
- AngioGenex Inc
- Anixa Diagnostics Corporation
- Armune BioScience Inc
- Arno Therapeutics Inc
- Assurance Biosciences, Inc. (Inactive)
- Atossa Therapeutics Inc
- Aurelium BioPharma Inc.
- Autoimmune Technologies LLC
- Avant Diagnostics Inc
- Ayanda Biosystems SA (Inactive)
- BARD1 Life Sciences Ltd
- Baylor College of Medicine
- BCAL Diagnostics Pty Limited
- Becton Dickinson and Co
- Biocrates Life Sciences AG
- BioDesign Institute at Arizona State University
- Biodesix Inc
- BioGenex Laboratories Inc
- Biolidics Ltd
- BioMarCare Technologies Ltd
- BioMark Diagnostics Inc
- BioMarker Strategies LLC
- bioMerieux SA
- Biomoda Inc
- Biosceptre International Ltd
- BioSystems International
- Caprion Biosciences Inc
- Caris Life Sciences Inc
- Celcuity Inc
- Cellanyx Diagnostics, Inc.
- CellXplore, Inc.
- Centro de Investigacion y Asistencia en Tecnologia y Diseno del Estado de Jalisco
- Cepheid Inc
- Ceres Nanosciences Inc
- Cernostics Inc
- China Sky One Medical Inc
- Chronix Biomedical Inc
- City of Hope
- Clarient Inc
- Cleveland Diagnostics Inc.
- CompanDX Ltd
- Courtagen Life Sciences Inc
- Daan Gene Co Ltd
- Dana-Farber Cancer Institute Inc
- Dartmouth College
- Dublin City University
- Entopsis LLC
- Eurobio Scientific SA
- Exact Sciences Corp
- Exosome Diagnostics Inc
- Exosomics Siena SpA
- Fahy Gurteen UK Ltd
- Fina Biotech SL
- Fluxion Biosciences Inc
- Fournira Optime Diagnostics
- French National Institute of Health and Medical Research
- Genome Diagnostics Pvt Ltd
- GenomicTree Co Ltd
- Genoptix Inc
- George Washington University
- German Cancer Research Center
- Ghent University
- GlyCa BioSciences Inc
- GlycoZym USA Inc
- Guardant Health Inc
- H. Lee Moffitt Cancer Center & Research Institute Inc
- Hai Kang Life Corp Ltd
- Health Discovery Corp
- HealthTell Inc
- Hebrew University of Jerusalem
- Heragen Inc
- Hitachi Chemical Diagnostics Inc
- Houston Methodist Hospital
- Ikonisys Inc
- Immunovia AB
- Inanovate Inc
- Insight Genetics Inc
- Inspirata Inc
- Institute of Cancer Research
- Institute of Molecular and Translational Medicine
- IPDx Immunoprofiling Diagnostics GmbH
- IRIS International Inc
- Johns Hopkins University
- Jonakee Cancer Research, Inc.
- Kalgene Pharmaceuticals Inc
- Leica Biosystems Nussloch GmbH
- Liv Diagnostics AB
- Louisville Bioscience Inc (Inactive)
- MabCure Inc
- Matrix-Bio Inc
- MDNA Life Sciences Inc
- MDxHealth SA
- MEDITE Cancer Diagnostics Inc
- MedMira Inc
- MedPacto Inc
- Metabolomic Technologies Inc
- MetaStat Inc
- Milagen Inc
- Morphotek Inc
- MW Diagnostics Ltd
- Nanostics Inc
- NanoString Technologies Inc
- New York University
- Newcastle University
- Nonagen Bioscience Corp
- Novel Bio-spectrum Technologies Inc (Inactive)
- Nuclea Biotechnologies Inc. (Inactive)
- Nuvera Biosciences Inc
- Olink Proteomics AB
- Olympia Diagnostics Inc
- Oncimmune (USA) LLC
- OncoCyte Corp
- Onconome, Inc. (Inactive)
- OncoStem Diagnostics Pvt. Ltd
- OncoVista Innovative Therapies Inc
- Oregon Health & Science University
- OSLER Diagnostics Ltd
- OTraces Inc
- Peri Rx Inc
- Power3 Medical Products, Inc.
- Precision Biologics Inc
- Prelude Corp
- PreMD Inc (Inactive)
- Princeton University
- Proplex Technologies Llc
- Protagen AG
- Proteome Sciences Plc
- Proteomika (Inactive)
- Purdue University
- Rna Diagnostics Inc
- Roche Diagnostics Corp
- Roche Diagnostics International Ltd
- Rosetta Genomics Ltd
- RWTH Aachen University
- Savicell Diagnostic Ltd.
- Selventa Inc
- Sengenics Corp Pte Ltd
- Siemens Healthineers AG
- SomaLogic Inc
- Soricimed Biopharma Inc
- Syantra Inc
- Target Discovery Inc
- Taxor Diagnostics, LLC
- TechnoGenesys, Inc.
- The University of Nottingham
- Treos Bio Inc
- Trinity College Dublin
- Universal Diagnostics SL
- University of Alberta
- University of Bergen
- University of Bonn
- University of California San Diego
- University of Colorado
- University of Hong Kong
- University of Kansas
- University of Lyon
- University of Minnesota
- University of Missouri
- University of Nebraska
- University of Oxford
- University of Pittsburgh
- University of South Carolina
- University of South Florida
- University of Toledo
- University of Turku
- University of Wisconsin Madison
- US Biomarkers Inc
- Vala Sciences Inc
- Vermillion Inc
- Viomics Inc.
- Vitruvian Biomedical Inc
- VolitionRX Ltd
- Washington University in St Louis
- XEPTAGEN SpA
- Zetiq Technologies Ltd
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/amo3q4
Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.
CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com
Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com
For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900