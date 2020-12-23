Dublin, Dec. 23, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Breast Cancer Diagnostic Tests - Medical Devices Pipeline Assessment, 2020" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



"Breast Cancer Diagnostic Tests - Medical Devices Pipeline Assessment, 2020". Breast Cancer Diagnostic Tests are used for detection of cancer based on the detection and measurement of cancer-specific biomarker/antibody/antigen present in patient's sample.



Scope

Extensive coverage of the Breast Cancer Diagnostic Tests under development

The report reviews details of major pipeline products which includes, product description, licensing and collaboration details and other developmental activities

The report reviews the major players involved in the development of Breast Cancer Diagnostic Tests and list all their pipeline projects

The coverage of pipeline products based on various stages of development ranging from Early Development to Approved / Issued stage

The report provides key clinical trial data of ongoing trials specific to pipeline products

Recent developments in the segment / industry

Reasons to Buy



Formulate significant competitor information, analysis, and insights to improve R&D strategies

Identify emerging players with potentially strong product portfolio and create effective counter-strategies to gain competitive advantage

Identify and understand important and diverse types of Breast Cancer Diagnostic Tests under development

Develop market-entry and market expansion strategies

Plan mergers and acquisitions effectively by identifying major players with the most promising pipeline

In-depth analysis of the product's current stage of development, territory and estimated launch date

Key Topics Covered:



1 Table of Contents

1.1 List of Tables

1.2 List of Figures



2 Introduction

2.1 Breast Cancer Overview



3 Products under Development

3.1 Breast Cancer - Pipeline Products by Stage of Development

3.2 Breast Cancer - Pipeline Products by Territory

3.3 Breast Cancer - Pipeline Products by Regulatory Path

3.4 Breast Cancer - Pipeline Products by Estimated Approval Date

3.5 Breast Cancer - Ongoing Clinical Trials



4 Breast Cancer - Pipeline Products under Development by Companies

4.1 Breast Cancer Companies - Pipeline Products by Stage of Development

4.2 Breast Cancer - Pipeline Products by Stage of Development



5 Breast Cancer Companies and Product Overview



6 Breast Cancer- Recent Developments



7 Appendix



Companies Mentioned



A&G Pharmaceutical Inc

Abviva Inc (Inactive)

Accelerated Medical Diagnostics LLC

Acobiom

Affichem SA

AIT Austrian Institute of Technology GmbH

Albert Ludwigs University of Freiburg

Alere Inc

Allarity Therapeutics A/S

Almac Diagnostic Services Ltd

Amarantus Bioscience Holdings Inc

AngioGenex Inc

Anixa Diagnostics Corporation

Armune BioScience Inc

Arno Therapeutics Inc

Assurance Biosciences, Inc. (Inactive)

Atossa Therapeutics Inc

Aurelium BioPharma Inc.

Autoimmune Technologies LLC

Avant Diagnostics Inc

Ayanda Biosystems SA (Inactive)

BARD1 Life Sciences Ltd

Baylor College of Medicine

BCAL Diagnostics Pty Limited

Becton Dickinson and Co

Biocrates Life Sciences AG

BioDesign Institute at Arizona State University

Biodesix Inc

BioGenex Laboratories Inc

Biolidics Ltd

BioMarCare Technologies Ltd

BioMark Diagnostics Inc

BioMarker Strategies LLC

bioMerieux SA

Biomoda Inc

Biosceptre International Ltd

BioSystems International

Caprion Biosciences Inc

Caris Life Sciences Inc

Celcuity Inc

Cellanyx Diagnostics, Inc.

CellXplore, Inc.

Centro de Investigacion y Asistencia en Tecnologia y Diseno del Estado de Jalisco

Cepheid Inc

Ceres Nanosciences Inc

Cernostics Inc

China Sky One Medical Inc

Chronix Biomedical Inc

City of Hope

Clarient Inc

Cleveland Diagnostics Inc.

CompanDX Ltd

Courtagen Life Sciences Inc

Daan Gene Co Ltd

Dana-Farber Cancer Institute Inc

Dartmouth College

Dublin City University

Entopsis LLC

Eurobio Scientific SA

Exact Sciences Corp

Exosome Diagnostics Inc

Exosomics Siena SpA

Fahy Gurteen UK Ltd

Fina Biotech SL

Fluxion Biosciences Inc

Fournira Optime Diagnostics

French National Institute of Health and Medical Research

Genome Diagnostics Pvt Ltd

GenomicTree Co Ltd

Genoptix Inc

George Washington University

German Cancer Research Center

Ghent University

GlyCa BioSciences Inc

GlycoZym USA Inc

Guardant Health Inc

H. Lee Moffitt Cancer Center & Research Institute Inc

Hai Kang Life Corp Ltd

Health Discovery Corp

HealthTell Inc

Hebrew University of Jerusalem

Heragen Inc

Hitachi Chemical Diagnostics Inc

Houston Methodist Hospital

Ikonisys Inc

Immunovia AB

Inanovate Inc

Insight Genetics Inc

Inspirata Inc

Institute of Cancer Research

Institute of Molecular and Translational Medicine

IPDx Immunoprofiling Diagnostics GmbH

IRIS International Inc

Johns Hopkins University

Jonakee Cancer Research, Inc.

Kalgene Pharmaceuticals Inc

Leica Biosystems Nussloch GmbH

Liv Diagnostics AB

Louisville Bioscience Inc (Inactive)

MabCure Inc

Matrix-Bio Inc

MDNA Life Sciences Inc

MDxHealth SA

MEDITE Cancer Diagnostics Inc

MedMira Inc

MedPacto Inc

Metabolomic Technologies Inc

MetaStat Inc

Milagen Inc

Morphotek Inc

MW Diagnostics Ltd

Nanostics Inc

NanoString Technologies Inc

New York University

Newcastle University

Nonagen Bioscience Corp

Novel Bio-spectrum Technologies Inc (Inactive)

Nuclea Biotechnologies Inc. (Inactive)

Nuvera Biosciences Inc

Olink Proteomics AB

Olympia Diagnostics Inc

Oncimmune (USA) LLC

OncoCyte Corp

Onconome, Inc. (Inactive)

OncoStem Diagnostics Pvt. Ltd

OncoVista Innovative Therapies Inc

Oregon Health & Science University

OSLER Diagnostics Ltd

OTraces Inc

Peri Rx Inc

Power3 Medical Products, Inc.

Precision Biologics Inc

Prelude Corp

PreMD Inc (Inactive)

Princeton University

Proplex Technologies Llc

Protagen AG

Proteome Sciences Plc

Proteomika (Inactive)

Purdue University

Rna Diagnostics Inc

Roche Diagnostics Corp

Roche Diagnostics International Ltd

Rosetta Genomics Ltd

RWTH Aachen University

Savicell Diagnostic Ltd.

Selventa Inc

Sengenics Corp Pte Ltd

Siemens Healthineers AG

SomaLogic Inc

Soricimed Biopharma Inc

Syantra Inc

Target Discovery Inc

Taxor Diagnostics, LLC

TechnoGenesys, Inc.

The University of Nottingham

Treos Bio Inc

Trinity College Dublin

Universal Diagnostics SL

University of Alberta

University of Bergen

University of Bonn

University of California San Diego

University of Colorado

University of Hong Kong

University of Kansas

University of Lyon

University of Minnesota

University of Missouri

University of Nebraska

University of Oxford

University of Pittsburgh

University of South Carolina

University of South Florida

University of Toledo

University of Turku

University of Wisconsin Madison

US Biomarkers Inc

Vala Sciences Inc

Vermillion Inc

Viomics Inc.

Vitruvian Biomedical Inc

VolitionRX Ltd

Washington University in St Louis

XEPTAGEN SpA

Zetiq Technologies Ltd

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/amo3q4



Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900