Dallas, Texas, Dec. 23, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The “Robotic Welding Market by Type (Arc Spot), End-User (Automotive & Transportation, Electricals & Electronics, Aerospace & Defense, Metals & Machinery), Payload (<50 kg, 50–150 kg, and >150 kg), and Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Middle East & Africa), Global Forecast, 2018 to 2028” study provides an elaborative view of historic, present and forecasted market estimates.

The global robotic welding market size is projected to reach nearly USD 9.1 billion by 2028. Additionally, the market is forecasted to grow a CAGR of above 8.9% over the forecast period of 2020-2028. On welding lines, the adoption of welding robots guarantees improved efficiency. This has decreased serious labour accidents, improved speed & quality of order delivery, and increased uptime with lower costs. The aerospace, construction, and metal industries implement automatic welding technologies to cut costs, save time , and increase the efficiency of welding. This technology further improves the effective usage of working space and increases the efficiency of the supply chain in end-user industries.

The report also outlines the various characteristics of the global robotic welding industry by assessing the market from value chain analysis. Moreover, the robotic welding market report comprises various qualitative parts of the robotic welding industry in market restraints, essential industry drivers, and opportunities. Furthermore, the report provides a complete assessment of the market through company profiling and the competitiveness of the local as well as global vendors.

The robotic welding market has huge competition amongst the already well-known and new market players. Also, the robotic welding industry players are pursuing potential markets to seize a competitive lead among the other industry players by forming mergers & acquisitions, agreements, acquiring other companies & new startups, establishing collaboration & partnerships, and growing their business existence.

Robotic technologies aim to reduce workers' workload, aiming toward better productivity in partnership with them. In addition, the demand for welding robotics reduces the need for manpower, while achieving organizational excellence by quickly and reliably conducting routine activities. However, the growing demand of the robotic welding market is hampered by the complex integration capabilities and high installation costs required for the initial setup of welding robots.

Asia-Pacific accounted for the largest share of sales in 2018 due to the rise in the implementation of automated systems in the automotive and other sectors; improved and healthy working conditions; and technical developments are fostering the region 's market for welding robots. In the robotics market, China has experienced rapid growth. In many sectors, the country has invested heavily and installed 100,000 manufacturing robots, which is fueling the market for welding robots.

The major players of the global robotic welding market Fanuc Corporation, ABB LTD., Kuka, and Yaskawa Electric Corporation, Panasonic Corporation. Moreover, the market comprises several other prominent players in the robotic welding market as Nachi-Fujikoshi Corp., Daihen Corporation, Denso Corporation, Kawasaki Heavy Industries, Ltd., and Comau S.P.A. The major players in the market comes up with some of the developments to enhance the market growth in the global industry.

Major Points from Table of Contents:

Chapter 1 Introduction

Chapter 2 Research Methodology

Chapter 3 Executive Summary

Chapter 4 Market Outlook

Chapter 5 Robotic Welding Market by Type, 2018-2028 (in USD Billion and Million Units)

Chapter 6 Robotic Welding Market by Payload, 2018-2028 (in USD Billion and Million Units)

Chapter 7 Robotic Welding Market by End-user Industry, 2018-2028 (in USD Billion and Million Units)

Chapter 8 Robotic Welding Market by Region, 2018-2028 (in USD Billion and Million Units)

Chapter 9 Competitive Landscape

Chapter 10 Company Profiles

