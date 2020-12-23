Dublin, Dec. 23, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Single Board Computer Market By Processor (X86, ARM, ATOM, and PowerPC), By End User (Industrial Automation, Aerospace & Defense, Consumer Electronics, Healthcare and Others), By Region, Industry Analysis and Forecast, 2020 - 2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Global Single Board Computer Market size is expected to reach $3.8 billion by 2026, rising at a market growth of 7.2% CAGR during the forecast period. A Single Board Computer can be considered as an electronic device installed on a single circuit board with microchips, memory, and other input/output characteristics needed for the ordinary functioning of a computer. The Single Board Computer is made by expanding the density of integrated circuits. This decreased circuit setup also decreases the overall expense of the framework by decreasing the number of bus drivers and connectors, by eliminating the number of circuit boards needed. By combining all the functionalities on a single board, a smaller system popularly known as Single Board Computer is obtained.



Expansion in the development of wireless communication infrastructure and steady advancements of product designing alongside expanding demand of Single Board Computer applications in ATMs, industrial computers, medical equipment automation equipment is the significant driving element for the development of Single Board Computer market. Easy availability of Single Board Computers and normalized form elements will build the demand for innovative devices in the market. Expanded computing power, high adaptability, lowered power consumption, and higher effectiveness is the significant drivers to drive the market demand of the Single Board Computer market.



Connectivity using Bluetooth Low Energy (BLE) and Wi-Fi, are some technological development in the field of Single Board Computer trusted in the communication industry. The consumer need for Single Board Computer varies based on the deployed environment, application, and industries along these lines creating demands for different designing needs. Other development factors incorporate the initiative to build up the designs of devices with the end goal that the users have the access to most recent software and hardware parts at the beginning.



COVID-19 has a massive effect on the end-use and the economy. Electronics manufacturing hubs have been briefly closed down to limit the COVID-19 spread among people. This has significantly influenced the supply chain of the single-board computer industry by creating deficiencies in components and finished goods. The absence of business progression has guaranteed critical negative effects on shareholder returns and income, which are anticipated to create finance-related interruptions in the single board computer market.



Based on Processor, the market is segmented into X86, ARM, ATOM, and PowerPC. Based on End User, the market is segmented into Industrial Automation, Aerospace & Defense, Consumer Electronics, Healthcare and Others. Based on Regions, the market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Latin America, Middle East & Africa.



The major strategies followed by the market participants are Partnerships and Product Launches. Based on the Analysis presented in the Cardinal matrix; Intel Corporation is the forerunner in the Single Board Computer Market. Companies such as Mercury Systems, Inc., Advantech Co., Ltd., Aaeon Technologies, Inc., Eurotech Group PLC, Adlink Technology, Inc., Digi International, Inc., Qualcomm, Inc., Texas Instruments, Inc., and Xilinx, Inc. are some of the key innovators in the market.



Key Topics Covered:



Chapter 1. Market Scope & Methodology

1.1 Market Definition

1.2 Objectives

1.3 Market Scope

1.4 Segmentation

1.4.1 Global Single Board Computer Market, by Processor

1.4.2 Global Single Board Computer Market, by End User

1.4.3 Global Single Board Computer Market, by Geography

1.5 Methodology for the research



Chapter 2. Market Overview

2.1 Introduction

2.1.1 Overview

2.1.2 Market Composition and Scenario

2.2 Key Factors Impacting the Market

2.2.1 Market Drivers

2.2.2 Market Restraints



Chapter 3. Competition Analysis - Global

3.1 Cardinal Matrix

3.2 Recent Industry Wide Strategic Developments

3.2.1 Partnerships, Collaborations and Agreements

3.2.2 Product Launches and Product Expansions

3.2.3 Mergers & Acquisitions

3.3 Top Winning Strategies

3.3.1 Key Leading Strategies: Percentage Distribution (2016-2020)

3.3.2 Key Strategic Move: (Product Launches and Product Expansions : 2016, Sep - 2020, Oct) Leading Players



Chapter 4. Global Single Board Computer Market by Processor

4.1 Global X86 Single Board Computer Market by Region

4.2 Global ARM Single Board Computer Market by Region

4.3 Global ATOM Single Board Computer Market by Region

4.4 Global PowerPC Processor Single Board Computer Market by Region



Chapter 5. Global Single Board Computer Market by End User

5.1 Global Industrial Automation Single Board Computer Market by Region

5.2 Global Aerospace & Defense Single Board Computer Market by Region

5.3 Global Consumer Electronics Single Board Computer Market by Region

5.4 Global Healthcare Single Board Computer Market by Region

5.5 Global Others Single Board Computer Market by Region



Chapter 6. Global Single Board Computer Market by Region

6.1 North America Single Board Computer Market

6.2 Europe Single Board Computer Market

6.3 Asia Pacific Single Board Computer Market

6.4 LAMEA Single Board Computer Market



Chapter 7. Company Profiles

7.1 Qualcomm, Inc.

7.1.1 Company Overview

7.1.1 Financial Analysis

7.1.2 Segmental and Regional Analysis

7.1.3 Research & Development Expense

7.1.4 Recent strategies and developments:

7.1.4.1 Partnerships, Collaborations, and Agreements:

7.1.5 SWOT Analysis

7.2 Xilinx, Inc.

7.2.1 Company Overview

7.2.2 Financial Analysis

7.2.3 Regional Analysis

7.2.4 Research & Development Expense

7.2.5 Recent strategies and developments:

7.2.5.1 Partnerships, Collaborations, and Agreements:

7.3 Texas Instruments, Inc.

7.3.1 Company Overview

7.3.2 Financial Analysis

7.3.3 Segmental and Regional Analysis

7.3.4 Research & Development Expense

7.3.5 SWOT Analysis

7.4 Intel Corporation

7.4.1 Company Overview

7.4.2 Financial Analysis

7.4.3 Segmental and Regional Analysis

7.4.4 Research & Development Expenses

7.4.5 Recent strategies and developments:

7.4.5.1 Partnerships, Collaborations, and Agreements:

7.4.6 SWOT Analysis

7.5 Advantech Co., Ltd.

7.5.1 Company Overview

7.5.2 Financial Analysis

7.5.3 Segmental and Regional Analysis

7.5.4 Research & Development Expense

7.5.5 Recent strategies and developments:

7.5.5.1 Product Launches and Product Expansions:

7.6 Eurotech Group PLC

7.6.1 Company Overview

7.6.2 Financial Analysis

7.6.3 Regional Analysis

7.6.4 Research & Development Expense

7.6.5 Recent strategies and developments:

7.6.5.1 Product Launches and Product Expansions:

7.6.5.2 Partnerships, Collaborations, and Agreements:

7.7 Digi International, Inc.

7.7.1 Company Overview

7.7.2 Financial Analysis

7.7.3 Segmental and Regional Analysis

7.7.4 Research & Development Expense

7.7.5 Recent strategies and developments:

7.7.5.1 Product Launches and Product Expansions:

7.8 Mercury Systems, Inc.

7.8.1 Company Overview

7.8.2 Financial Analysis

7.8.3 Regional Analysis

7.8.4 Research & Development Expense

7.8.5 Recent strategies and developments:

7.8.5.1 Partnerships, Collaborations, and Agreements:

7.8.5.2 Product Launches and Product Expansions:

7.8.5.3 Acquisition and Mergers:

7.9 Adlink Technology, Inc.

7.9.1 Company Overview

7.9.2 Financial Analysis

7.9.3 Regional Analysis

7.9.4 Research & Development Expense

7.9.5 Recent strategies and developments:

7.9.5.1 Partnerships, Collaborations, and Agreements:

7.10. Aaeon Technologies, Inc.

7.10.1 Company Overview

7.10.2 Recent strategies and developments:

7.10.2.1 Partnerships, Collaborations, and Agreements:

7.10.2.2 Product Launches and Product Expansions:



