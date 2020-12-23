Dublin, Dec. 23, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ResearchAndMarkets.com published a new article on the cement and concrete industry "Cementir To Launch New Low Carbon Cement"

Cementir has announced that it will launch a new low carbon cement in January 2021 which has a carbon footprint that is up to 30% lower compared to ordinary Portland cement. FutureCem is a new grey cement developed in collaboration with the group’s subsidiary Aalborg Portland. FutureCem technology allows for more than 35% of the energy intensive clinker in cement to be replaced by limestone and calcined clay resulting in a lower carbon footprint without compromising strength or quality.

Cement is the main component of concrete which is one of the most widely used building materials in the world. Therefore, the introduction of low carbon cement is an important step towards creating a more sustainable future for the construction industry. Cementir has been awarded a B rating from the Carbon Disclosure Project (CDP) in recognition of its actions to mitigate climate change and its support for a low carbon economy. Cementir also intends to incorporate the technology into more cement types and has already introduced two white ultra high performance concrete premixes using FutureCem technology.

