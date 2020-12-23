New York, Dec. 23, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Rubber Gloves Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Material, By Type, By Product, By Distribution Channel, By End Use, By Region And Segment Forecasts, 2020 - 2027" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05999630/?utm_source=GNW



The global rubber gloves market size is expected to reach USD 22.1 billion by 2027. The market is expected to expand at a CAGR of 14.7% from 2020 to 2027. Rising government expenditures towards the healthcare industry across countries including Germany, Italy, India, Australia, and the U.K., is expected to drive the market over the forecasted period.



The market is driven by rising adoption in industries such as automotive, oil and gas, construction, cleanroom, metal and machinery, and chemicals to prevent injuries at workplaces. This can be attributed to the presence of stringent regulations in various countries towards workers safety, such as Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA), and high costs associated with workplace hazards.



The demand for rubber gloves is expected to rise, with growing concentration of industry players associated with the food and beverages industry, such as bakeries, packaged foods, and restaurants, towards making their products free from direct touch. This can be attributed to growing consumers awareness towards hygiene level of foods, and prevent infections caused due to spoilage, and mishandling of foods.



The global outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020 has resulted in increase in the demand for Personal Protective Equipment (PPE), such as gloves, masks, face shields, and gowns. Governments across various countries across the world are collaborating with rubber gloves manufacturers, to maintain proper supply in the market, and prevent further transmission of the virus.



• Natural rubber accounted for 41.2% of the global revenue share in 2019, on account of wide usage in medical and food and beverage industries, and useful properties including high elasticity and chemical resistance

• The disposable product segment is estimated to witness a CAGR of 15.1% from 2020 to 2027, owing to its less cost and single use property that prevents transmission of pathogens from one patient to another during testing operations

• The powder-free type segment is estimated to witness a CAGR of 15.8% from 2020 to 2027, as they are ideal to be used in wet conditions and due to presence of strict mandates towards usage of powdered gloves, as they can cause skin allergies

• Europe accounted for revenue share of 34.8% in 2019, owing to high adoption rate in heavy duty industries, to prevent hand injuries and infection, and high demand in countries such as Italy, Ukraine, France, and Croatia, due to COVID-19 outbreak

• Strategies adopted by market participants include supply chain development, collaborations, value chain integration, and distribution network expansion to gain a competitive edge in the market

