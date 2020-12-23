SACRAMENTO, CA, Dec. 23, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- Today BrewBilt Manufacturing Inc. (the “Company”) (OTCPINK: BBRW), announces another new brewery delivery to Bruehol Brewing in Benicia, California.

https://twitter.com/brewbilt/status/1341514940759244800



https://www.BRUEHOLBREWING.COM

Bruehol Brewing specializes in German style beers, and American IPA’s. Brewing since 2014, the company expanded using BrewBilt’s 5 Barrel brew house.

Who is Jef Lewis: https://www.brewbilt.com/meet-the-chairman

Visit Our Breweries: https://www.youtube.com/watch?reload=9&v=eAtMrDj7PYA&feature=youtu.be

Located in the Sierra Foothills of Northern California, BrewBilt is one of the only California companies that custom designs, hand crafts, and integrates processing, fermentation and distillation processing systems for the craft beer, cannabis and hemp industries using “Best in Class” American made components integrated with stainless steel processing vessels using only American made steel. Founded in 2014, the company began in a backyard shop by Jef Lewis with a vision of creating a profitable company in “Rural America”. BrewBilt has built a solid foundation by having strong relationships with local suppliers of raw materials, equipment and services in California, an aggressive referral network of satisfied customers nationwide, and an Advisory Board consisting of successful business leaders that provide valuable product feedback and business expertise to management. The craft brewing & spirits industries continue to grow worldwide. California is where craft brewing began and now has over 900 operating breweries – being centrally located in this booming market was a large draw for BrewBilt to locate its manufacturing facility in the Sierra foothills. All BrewBilt products are designed and fabricated as “food grade” quality which enables the company to build vessels for food & beverage processing. More important, the company has been building systems that are pharmaceutical grade for clients involved in distillation for the cannabis and hemp industries over the past 36 months, thus making the revenue potential much greater.

Contact:

Jef Lewis, Chairman and CEO

BrewBilt Manufacturing Inc. - BBRW

Call or Text: 530-802-5023

Info@BrewBilt.com