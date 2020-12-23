Dublin, Dec. 23, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "The Asia-Pacific Electric Vehicle (EV) Battery Swapping Market, 2020" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The electric vehicle (EV) battery swapping market in the Asia-Pacific is moving from the nascent to the growth phase. Battery costs, range anxiety, and lengthy charging process have been cited as among the main barriers hindering the broader adoption of EVs.



Battery swapping offers a quicker solution to address range anxiety, where each swap takes less than 10 minutes and requires much smaller space to install compared to charging stations. Offering Battery as a Service is another solution gaining traction in the region's EV industry, given its impact on reducing the high upfront price of EVs by separating battery ownership, and hence, cost.



Instead of owning the batteries, customers can subscribe to battery swapping plans to meet their unique needs. Companies featured in this report provide battery swapping solutions and infrastructure for a variety of vehicle segments ranging from two- to four-wheelers.



Key players in the market have unique solutions to differentiate their companies from competitors, ranging from retrofitting motorcycles into smart bikes with portable smart batteries to offering flexible subscription plans that allow customers to pay only for the energy they consume.

Companies are also providing innovative solutions that utilize artificial intelligence, the Internet of Things, GPS tracking, and facial recognition to improve battery swapping services and customer experience. In a field of more than 30 global industry participants, the publisher independently plotted the top 8 Asia-Pacific EV battery swapping solutions companies in this report analysis: NIO, Inc., Gogoro, Inc., SUN Mobility Pvt Ltd, Oyika Pte Ltd, EChargeUp Solutions Pvt Ltd, Lithion Power Pvt Ltd, VoltUp, and Esmito Solutions Pvt Ltd, that are truly innovating and best positioned to deliver high value to customers in the future.



The report reveals the market positioning of companies in an industry using their Growth and Innovation scores, as highlighted in the report methodology.

The document presents competitive profiles on each of the companies in the report based on their strengths, opportunities, and a small discussion on their positioning. The publisher analyzes hundreds of companies in the industry and benchmarks them across 10 criteria on the report, where the leading companies in the industry are then positioned.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Strategic Imperative and Growth Environment

Strategic Imperative

Growth Environment

2. Report Radar

Asia-Pacific Electric Vehicle (EV) Battery Swapping Market, 2020

Competitive Environment

3. Companies to Action

NIO, Inc.

Gogoro, Inc.

Sun Mobility Pvt Ltd

EChargeUp Solutions Pvt Ltd

Oyika Pte Ltd

Lithion Power Pvt Ltd

VoltUp

Esmito Solutions Pvt Ltd

4. Strategic Insights

5. Next Steps: Leveraging the Report Radar to Empower Key Stakeholders

Significance of Being on the Report Radar

Empowers the CEO's Growth Team

Empowers Investors

Empowers Customers

Empowers the Board of Directors

6. Report Analytics

Benchmarking Future Growth Potential

