Europe, CIS & MENA Sorbitol Market Growth & Trends



The Europe, CIS and Middle East and North Africa Sorbitol market size is expected to reach USD 568.4 million by 2027. It is expected to expand at a CAGR of 3.4% from 2020 to 2027. Ascending product utilization in the production of a variety of food and beverage products, such as chocolates, candies, and fruit juice, is projected to boost the growth of the market.



Sorbitol is gaining high demand as a useful constituent in dietary foods and beverages, wherein it acts as an effective sugar substitute on account of its low-calorie content. Significant benefits such as reduced calorie value, protection against tooth decay, and usefulness as an alternative to sugar for diabetic people are essential factors for industry expansion.



Regulatory support intended for the fortification of sorbitol in numerous food products is expected to have a significant impact on market growth.Low manufacturing cost owing to economies of scale achieved by the major manufacturers, coupled with increasing consumption of functional foods, is expected to open new opportunities for the market.



The rising demand for substitutes such as xylitol, maltitol, and other sweeteners in dietary supplements is expected to be a restraining factor for the market.



Advancements in nutrition and technology, growing consumer inclination toward improved health and longevity, and increasing frequency of exercising in modern lifestyles are major factors expected to contribute to augmented consumption of fiber-rich, organic, and gluten-free food. This trend is expected to boost the consumption of sorbitol in the production of fiber-rich and gluten-free food products, thereby driving the market.



Europe, CIS and Middle East & North Africa Sorbitol Market Report Highlights

• In terms of revenue, the food end-use segment held the largest share in 2019 on account of rising consumer awareness regarding health risks associated with the synthetically derived ingredients used in the manufacturing of personal care products

• The dietary supplement application segment is projected to expand at the fastest CAGR of 4.4% in terms of revenue over the forecast period on account of its growing demand to cure various ailments caused due to vitamin as well as nutritional deficiencies, which is expected to drive the demand for sorbitol

• Europe is expected to witness significant growth over the forecast period owing to the growing preference for sorbitol as a replacement for sugar and sugar derived-products as it prevents excessive charring in processed meat products

• In July 2019, Cargill Inc. announced the investment of USD 200 million in the renovation and expansion of its production site in Krefeld, Germany. This investment is aimed at boosting the wheat starch and sweetener capacity of the company

