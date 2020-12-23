Dublin, Dec. 23, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Asia-Pacific Web Application Firewall (WAF) Solutions Market, Forecast to 2024 - Convergence of Solutions Into Holistic Web Protection Bundles Transforming the Market" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Asia-Pacific WAF solutions market recorded healthy growth in 2019 due to high adoption rates from the on-premises and cloud-based segments.



Though on-premises WAF solutions account for the larger share at present, the cloud-based segment's rapid growth will see it achieve parity with the former around the end of the forecast period.



On-premises WAF solutions available in the Asia-Pacific market tend to have more comprehensive rulesets than their cloud-based counterparts. A major focus for WAF solution vendors is to achieve ruleset parity between on-premises and cloud-based versions. With the increased frequency of API gateway attacks, these vendors are emphasizing improving API inspections through automation and machine learning capabilities.



The WAF solutions market remains in its growth stage, with the momentum expected to continue as organizations increasingly deploy their workloads on the cloud. Amid the COVID-19 pandemic, many organizations have engaged tools and security solutions to enable their employees' remote work. Stringent regulations on data security also continue to play a vital role in pushing organizations to deploy security solutions to ensure compliance.



In addition to market growth analysis, the study looks at potential restraints likely to impact the WAF solutions market. WAF solutions are not at the top of many organizations' priorities. This means organizations may introduce WAF capabilities by deploying integrated security solutions that offer some WAF protection instead of installing stand-alone WAF solutions. These typically do not match stand-alone WAF solutions that provide more comprehensive and in-depth coverage and protection.

Study Coverage



The publisher analyzed market trends from 2018 to 2024, with the base year being 2019. WAF solutions are this study's focus area. The industry segmentation includes the government, banking, financial services, and insurance (BFSI), service providers, manufacturing, education, pharmaceuticals, retail, logistics, oil and gas, energy, mining, agriculture, information technology/information technology-enabled services (IT/ITeS), e-commerce, and business process outsourcing (BPO).



Key Issues Addressed

Is the WAF solutions market growing? How long will it continue to grow, and at what rate?

What were the market trends in 2019? What trends will gain importance in the future?

What are the market drivers and restraints?

Which regions and countries were 2019's best performers?

What does the competitive landscape in Asia-Pacific and its sub-regions look like?

What is the market growth forecast from 2019 to 2024?

Key Topics Covered:

1. Strategic Imperatives

Why is it Increasingly Difficult to Grow?

The Strategic Imperative

The Impact of the Top Three Strategic Imperatives on Asia-Pacific WAF Solutions Market

Growth Opportunities Fuel the Growth Pipeline Engine

2. Growth Opportunity Analysis, Asia-Pacific WAF Solutions Market

Asia-Pacific WAF Solutions Market Scope of Analysis

Asia-Pacific WAF Solutions Market Segmentation

Asia-Pacific WAF Solutions Market Research Methodology

Asia-Pacific WAF Solutions Market Geographic Coverage

Key Growth Metrics for the Asia-Pacific WAF Solutions Market

Growth Drivers for the Asia-Pacific WAF Solutions Market

Growth Drivers Analysis for the Asia-Pacific WAF Solutions Market

Growth Restraints for the Asia-Pacific WAF Solutions Market

Growth Restraints Analysis for the Asia-Pacific WAF Solutions Market

Forecast Assumptions for the Asia-Pacific WAF Solutions Market

Revenue Forecast, Asia-Pacific WAF Solutions Market

Revenue Forecast by Segment, Asia-Pacific WAF Solutions Market

Revenue Forecast Analysis, Asia-Pacific WAF Solutions Market

Revenue Share by Industry, Asia-Pacific WAF Solutions Market

Revenue Share by Industry Participant (Overall), Asia-Pacific WAF Solutions Market

Revenue Share by Industry Participant (On-Premises Segment), Asia-Pacific WAF Solutions Market

Revenue Share by Industry Participant (On-Premises Segment), Asia-Pacific excl. China WAF Solutions Market

Revenue Share by Industry Participant (Cloud-Based Segment), Asia-Pacific WAF Solutions Market

Revenue Share by Industry Participant (Cloud-Based Segment), Asia-Pacific excl. China WAF Solutions Market

3. Vendor Analysis, Asia-Pacific WAF Solutions Market

4. Growth Opportunity Universe, Asia-Pacific WAF Solutions Market

Growth Opportunity 1 - New Partnerships with Service Providers

Growth Opportunity 2 - Solutions' Convergence into Holistic Web Protection Bundles

