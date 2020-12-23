Dublin, Dec. 23, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Asia-Pacific Distributed Denial-of-Service Protection Solutions Market, Forecast to 2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Asia-Pacific distributed denial-of-service (DDoS) solutions market grew with double-digit growth for both on-premise and cloud-based segments.



The market will primarily be driven by the relentless growth of DDoS attacks throughout the region. In addition to acts committed for financial gain, simmering geopolitical tensions have prompted state-sponsored DDoS attacks on enterprises, government agencies, and critical infrastructure, notably in Australia and New Zealand. Governments and nationally significant enterprises are thus taking steps to defend themselves by adopting state-of-the-art DDoS solutions.



IoT and interconnectivity have considerably expanded the threat landscape. The proliferation of unsecured connected devices makes them extremely susceptible to launch DDoS attacks; this has subsequently driven demand for DDoS solutions.

The gaming and media industries have skyrocketed in size and popularity. Incidentally, these industries receive some of the highest numbers of DDoS attacks. These circumstances have significantly expanded the addressable market for DDoS solutions, as players in Asia-Pacific seek to mitigate attacks' devastating impact.



Overall, cybercrime has become easier to engage in for amateur and professional criminals alike. Barriers to cyber tools and cyber mercenaries are eroding as the dark web and open-source technology democratize availability. As a result, even individuals with little-to-no technical skills are capable of launching their DDoS attacks.



In addition to a market growth analysis, the study highlights the key restraints afflicting the market. Awareness of the existence and capabilities of DDoS protection is still low in Asia-Pacific. However, even for those with awareness, DDoS protection remains low on the priority list and is usually only considered by the largest enterprises. Ultimately, even with DDoS solutions in place, the lack of cybersecurity expertise hinders the effectiveness of having these solutions in-house. Instead, integrated security and outsourcing DDoS protection are becoming more commonplace to address the chronic shortage of cybersecurity professionals.



Market trends are analyzed from 2018 to 2024, with the base year being 2019. DDoS solutions are the key focus area in this study. The vertical segmentation in this study includes the government, banking, financial services, and insurance (BFSI), service providers, manufacturing, education, eCommerce, and other sectors including pharmaceuticals, retail, logistics, oil and gas, energy, mining, agriculture, IT/ITES, e-Gaming, and BPOs.



Growth Opportunity - Convergence of Solutions into Holistic Web Protection Bundles in DDoS Solutions Market

