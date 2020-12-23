New York, Dec. 23, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "North America Vitamin D Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Source, By Form, By Analog, By IU Strength, By Application And Segment Forecasts, 2020 - 2027" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05999625/?utm_source=GNW



The North America vitamin D market size is projected to reach USD 666.4 million by 2027. It is anticipated to register a CAGR of 5.8% during the forecast period. The growth is mainly driven by the rising demand for the product for the manufacturing of fruit juices and drinks, bakery goods, and snacks, in the food and beverage industry.



The strong presence of pharmaceutical and food industries, coupled with growing consumer awareness about the consumption of nutrition-rich food are the factors expected to fuel the demand for vitamin D in the region over the forecast period. The advancements in vitamin D rich food products coupled with the presence of prominent multinational players such as Nestle S.A. and The Kraft Heinz Company in the regional market are expected to positively impact the vitamin D market growth.



In North America, vitamin D supplements with 600 IU dosage are mainly consumed by people of 4 to 70 years of age.The daily dosage of approximately 600 IU vitamin D is recommended to maintain a sufficient amount of vitamin content required for the human body.



The prevalence of vitamin deficiencies among the consumers is expected to increase the consumption of vitamin D supplements with 600 IU dosage in the region.



Milk is one of the primary sources of vitamin D in the American diet. According to the National Health and Nutrition Survey (NHANES), Americans get 42.6% of their vitamin D from milk. As the Northern part of the country does not get enough sunlight, people in these areas are dependent on alternative sources of vitamin D; it is likely to boost the demand for vitamin D from milk sources.



• Vitamin D in the functional food and beverage application segment accounted for a share of 28.9% in terms of revenue in 2019 and is likely to witness substantial growth over the forecast period owing to its widespread usage in food supplements, dairy products, snacks and cereals, and fruit juices and drinks, among others

• The Vitamin D3 analog segment accounted for more than 66% of the market’s revenue share in 2019. Vitamin D3 is sourced from animal products such as fish & fish oil, eggs, butter, liver, and dietary supplements. Vitamin D3 is being widely preferred in the end-use industries such as food & beverage and pharmaceuticals over vitamin D2 due to the presence of high calcifediol level in vitamin D3 which reflects the nutrient content in the body

• The increasing popularity of plant source-based vitamin D products among vegans, along with a growing emphasis on the production of vegan products by personal care, dietary supplements, and food & beverage manufacturers is anticipated to fuel the demand for vitamin D at a substantial rate in the forthcoming years

• In 2019, the U.S. was the largest consumer of vitamin D in the region owing to the strong demand from the food and beverage industry. Increased consumption of functional food and beverages in the country, owing to the rising awareness about the associated health benefits such as weight loss and increased nutrient absorption in the body has resulted in increased demand for vitamin D in the food and beverage industry

