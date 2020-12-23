BOSTON, Dec. 23, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via InvestorWire -- ev Transportation Services, Inc. (“evTS”) today announced that its FireFly®ESV, a light weight, all-electric commercial utility vehicle has been approved to be offered for sale under the Metropolitan Area Planning Council (“MAPC”) and the Greater Boston Police Council (“GBPC”) Group Purchasing Program 2021 contract for Electric and Alternative Fuel Vehicles and Equipment.



Under this easy “shop and buy” program, communities nationwide with membership to the Greater Boston Police Council (“GBPC”) have the flexibility to purchase evTS’ FireFly ESV vehicles, configured with one of several optional rear beds and other accessory equipment, without having to worry about the expense, delays and complexities of obtaining it. Through this purchasing program, MAPC advocates for member communities by handling the entire bidding process, manages the contracts and handles any problems with a purchase.

Mark Fine, Director of Municipal Collaboration, for the Metropolitan Area Planning Council said: “We are excited to include an electric vehicle manufacturer (“evTS”) from Massachusetts in an MAPC Public Works and Public Safety Cooperative Purchasing Program for the first time.”

About evTS

ev Transportation Services Inc. (“evTS”) is a specialty vehicle manufacturer that produces purpose built, all-electric lightweight commercial utility vehicles and provides fleet management solutions. The Boston-based company is currently focused on the essential services transportation and urban mobility markets, which represent an annual domestic replacement market of approximately 100,000 vehicles, or roughly $2.5 billion annually. End user applications for the company’s vehicles include parking management, security and perimeter patrol, parks and sidewalk maintenance, utility meter reading, property and building management, airports, seaports, sanitation, university and corporate campuses, and last mile on-demand urban delivery. For more information, visit the company’s website at www.evts.com.

About MAPC

The Metropolitan Area Planning Council (MAPC) is the regional planning agency serving the people who live and work in the 101 cities and towns of Metropolitan Boston. Our mission is to promote smart growth and regional collaboration. Our regional plan, MetroFuture, guides our work as we engage the public in responsible stewardship of our region’s future, www.mapc.org.

