TheMiddle East, and Africa (MEA) Uninterruptible Power Supply Systems Market is projected to register a CAGR of 6.4% during 2020-2026.



TheMiddle East and Africa uninterruptible power supply (UPS) systems market sizeare expected to gain momentum during the forecast period on account of digital transformation strategies that would increase the ICT and IT market spending of the region in the countries such as Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Bahrain, Egypt, and Kenya.



Additionally, the increasing trend of process and factory automation and a growing number of power plants, as the government is focusing on increasing the share of renewable power in countries such as Saudi Arabia, UAE, and Egypt, are other factors that would propel the demand for higher power rating UPS products in the industrial domain during the forecast period.

However, theMiddle East and Africa UPS systems marketwould witness contraction, both in revenues and volume terms, during 2020 on the account of import restrictions coupled with a fall in revenues from the tourism sector and halting of several projects on account of nation-wide lockdowns owing to the spread of COVID-19.

In coming years, Saudi Arabia is anticipated to acquire the highest revenues and volume share in the overall uninterruptible power supply (UPS) systems market of theMiddle East and Africaregion owing to increasing traction for servers, storage systems, and data centers due to growing adoption of cloud computing, artificial intelligence & IoT across various industries. The larger utilization of data centers would generate new areas of application for uninterruptible power supply (UPS) systems in the country.



Further, countries such as Turkey would witness significant growth in theUPS systems marketin the future owing to their ongoing and upcoming investment plans such as Turkey Vision 2023 which includes the development of ICT, transportation, tourism, and energy sectors.

Based on applications, a commercial application acquired the highest revenue share in the overallMiddle Eastand Africa region owing to the larger deployment of such systems in domains such as hospitality, healthcare, commercial offices, etc. Further, the commercial domain would mark its presence in the coming years on account of several projects in the above-mentioned segments. For instance, in the overallMiddle East region, 548 hotel projects are in the construction pipeline with approximately 169,372 hotel rooms. This would, thus, augment the demand for small and medium-size range UPS products in the future.

TheMiddle East and Africa uninterruptible power supply (UPS) systems marketoverview comprehensively covers theMiddle East and Africa uninterruptible power supply (UPS) systems market outlookby kVA, phases, applications, and country. The Middle East and Africa uninterruptible power supply (UPS) systems market forecast provide an unbiased and detailed analysis of the on-goingMiddle East and Africa uninterruptible power supply (UPS) systems market trends.



The Middle East and Africa uninterruptible power supply (UPS) systems market forecast the opportunities/high growth areas, market drivers which would help the stakeholders to device and align their market strategies according to the current and future market dynamics.

Markets Covered

By kVA Rating

Below 1 kVA

1 - 5 kVA

1 - 20 kVA

1 - 50 kVA

1 - 200 kVA

Above 200 kVA

By Phases

1-Phase

3-Phase

By Applications

Commercial

Government Buildings and Offices

Healthcare

Hospitality

BFSI

Data Centre's

Others (Retail, Education Institutes, Transportation Infrastructure, etc.)

Industrial

Residential

By Countries

Turkey

Saudi Arabia

Iran

UAE

Qatar

Kuwait

Iraq

Jordon

Lebanon

South Africa

Nigeria

Egypt

Kenya

Ivory Coast

Tanzania

Ghana

Morocco

Algeria

Rest of the Middle East and Africa (Syria, Cyprus, Palestine, Ethiopia, etc)

Companies Mentioned

ABB Ltd.

Delta Electronics Inc.

Eaton Corporation Plc

Emerson Electric Co.

Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd.

Legrand & Co.

Reillo Industries S.R.L

Schneider Electric SE

Socomec Group S.A.

Tripp Lite

Vertiv Group Corp.

