Dublin, Dec. 23, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Acute Respiratory Distress Syndrome (ARDS) - Epidemiology Forecast to 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This 'Acute Respiratory Distress Syndrome (ARDS) - Epidemiology Forecast-2030' report delivers an in-depth understanding of the disease, historical and forecasted Acute Respiratory Distress Syndrome (ARDS) epidemiology in the United States, EU5 (Germany, France, Italy, and United Kingdom), and Japan.
Acute Respiratory Distress Syndrome (ARDS) Epidemiology Perspective
The disease epidemiology covered in the report provides historical as well as forecasted epidemiology segmented by Total Incident Population of ARDS, Severity-specific Incidence of ARDS, and Incidence of ARDS by Risk Factors scenario of Acute Respiratory Distress Syndrome (ARDS) in the 7MM covering the United States, EU5 countries (Germany, France, Italy, Spain, and United Kingdom) and Japan from 2017 to 2030.
Acute Respiratory Distress Syndrome (ARDS) Detailed Epidemiology Segmentation
Scope of the Report
Report Highlights
Key Topics Covered:
1 Key Insights
2 Acute Respiratory Distress Syndrome (ARDS): Epidemiology Overview at a Glance
2.1 Total Patient Share (%) Distribution of ARDS in 2017
2.2 Total Patient Share (%) Distribution of ARDS in 2030
3 Acute Respiratory Distress Syndrome (ARDS): Disease Background and Overview
3.1 Introduction
3.1.1 Consensus Definitions of Acute Lung Injury and Acute Respiratory Distress Syndrome (ARDS)
3.1.2 Development of Berlin Definition of ARDS
3.1.3 Problems with the AECC definition and subsequent Berlin definition of acute respiratory distress syndrome (ARDS)
3.2 Causes and Risk Factors
3.2.1 Risk Factors of Acute Respiratory Distress Syndrome (ARDS)
3.3 Pathophysiology of Acute Respiratory Distress Syndrome (ARDS)
3.3.1 Inflammatory Processes in ARDS
3.3.2 The initial event of injury
3.3.3 Endothelial Damage
3.3.4 Specific Mediators of Inflammation and Lung Damage in ARDS
3.3.5 Altered Pulmonary Physiology in ARDS
3.3.6 Genetics
3.4 Stages of Acute Respiratory Distress Syndrome (ARDS)
3.5 Ventilator-Induced Lung Injury (VILI)
3.6 Major Determinants of VILI
3.6.1 Ventilator determinants of VILI
3.6.2 Patient determinants of VILI
3.7 Diagnosis of Acute Respiratory Distress Syndrome (ARDS)
3.7.1 Imaging techniques in ARDS
3.7.2 Imaging findings in ARDS
3.7.3 Differential Diagnosis
4 Case Reports
4.1 Coronavirus Disease 2019 (COVID-19) Complicated by Acute Respiratory Distress Syndrome: An Internist's Perspective
4.2 A fulminant case of Acute Respiratory Distress Syndrome associated with mycoplasma pneumonia treated with nasal high-flow oxygen therapy
4.3 A case report of severe hypothermia complicated by acute respiratory distress syndrome
5 Epidemiology and Patient Population
5.1 Key Findings
5.2 Methodology
6 7MM Epidemiology Analysis
6.1 Total Incident Population of Acute Respiratory Distress Syndrome (ARDS) in the 7MM
6.2 Severity-specific Incident Population of Acute Respiratory Distress Syndrome (ARDS) in the 7MM
7 United States Epidemiology
7.1 Assumptions and Rationale
7.2 Total Incident Population of Acute Respiratory Distress Syndrome (ARDS) in the United States
7.3 Severity-specific Incident Population of ARDS in the United States
7.4 Incident Population of ARDS by Risk Factors in the United States
8 EU5 Epidemiology
9 Japan Epidemiology
10 Appendix
