This 'Acute Respiratory Distress Syndrome (ARDS) - Epidemiology Forecast-2030' report delivers an in-depth understanding of the disease, historical and forecasted Acute Respiratory Distress Syndrome (ARDS) epidemiology in the United States, EU5 (Germany, France, Italy, and United Kingdom), and Japan.



Acute Respiratory Distress Syndrome (ARDS) Epidemiology Perspective



The disease epidemiology covered in the report provides historical as well as forecasted epidemiology segmented by Total Incident Population of ARDS, Severity-specific Incidence of ARDS, and Incidence of ARDS by Risk Factors scenario of Acute Respiratory Distress Syndrome (ARDS) in the 7MM covering the United States, EU5 countries (Germany, France, Italy, Spain, and United Kingdom) and Japan from 2017 to 2030.



Acute Respiratory Distress Syndrome (ARDS) Detailed Epidemiology Segmentation

In the 7MM, the total incident population of ARDS is estimated to be 799,872, in 2017.

Generally, the highest number of incident cases were assessed for ARDS due to Pneumonia, in all the 7MM countries, except the United Kingdom, in which Sepsis was the primary risk factor for ARDS.

Due to occurrence of COVID-19, there is a sudden increase in the cases of ARDS in the US, from 495,655 in 2017, to 550,371 in 2020.

Among the EU-5 countries, Germany had the highest incident population of ARDS with 148,302 cases, followed by Italy, with 44,700 cases, in 2017. On the other hand, Spain had the lowest incident population of 20,839 in 2017. Besides, Japan had 19,137 incident cases of ARDS in 2017.

Scope of the Report

The report covers the descriptive overview of Acute Respiratory Distress Syndrome (ARDS), explaining its causes, signs and symptoms, pathophysiology and currently available therapies.

The report provides insight into the 7MM historical and forecasted patient pool covering the United States, EU5 countries (Germany, France, Italy, Spain, and United Kingdom) and Japan.

The report assesses the disease risk and burden and highlights the unmet needs of Acute Respiratory Distress Syndrome (ARDS).

The report provides the segmentation of the disease epidemiology for 7MM by Total Prevalent Cases of Acute Respiratory Distress Syndrome (ARDS), Total Diagnosed and Treated Cases of Acute Respiratory Distress Syndrome (ARDS).

Report Highlights

Eleven-Year Forecast of Acute Respiratory Distress Syndrome (ARDS)

7MM Coverage

Total Incident Population of ARDS

Severity-specific Incidence of ARDS

Incidence of ARDS by Risk Factors

Total Incident Population of Acute Respiratory Distress Syndrome (ARDS) in the 7MM is estimated to increase during the forecasted period (2020-2030).

Severity-specific Incident Population of Acute Respiratory Distress Syndrome (ARDS) in the 7MM is projected to rise during the study period (2017-2030)

Key Topics Covered:



1 Key Insights



2 Acute Respiratory Distress Syndrome (ARDS): Epidemiology Overview at a Glance

2.1 Total Patient Share (%) Distribution of ARDS in 2017

2.2 Total Patient Share (%) Distribution of ARDS in 2030



3 Acute Respiratory Distress Syndrome (ARDS): Disease Background and Overview

3.1 Introduction

3.1.1 Consensus Definitions of Acute Lung Injury and Acute Respiratory Distress Syndrome (ARDS)

3.1.2 Development of Berlin Definition of ARDS

3.1.3 Problems with the AECC definition and subsequent Berlin definition of acute respiratory distress syndrome (ARDS)

3.2 Causes and Risk Factors

3.2.1 Risk Factors of Acute Respiratory Distress Syndrome (ARDS)

3.3 Pathophysiology of Acute Respiratory Distress Syndrome (ARDS)

3.3.1 Inflammatory Processes in ARDS

3.3.2 The initial event of injury

3.3.3 Endothelial Damage

3.3.4 Specific Mediators of Inflammation and Lung Damage in ARDS

3.3.5 Altered Pulmonary Physiology in ARDS

3.3.6 Genetics

3.4 Stages of Acute Respiratory Distress Syndrome (ARDS)

3.5 Ventilator-Induced Lung Injury (VILI)

3.6 Major Determinants of VILI

3.6.1 Ventilator determinants of VILI

3.6.2 Patient determinants of VILI

3.7 Diagnosis of Acute Respiratory Distress Syndrome (ARDS)

3.7.1 Imaging techniques in ARDS

3.7.2 Imaging findings in ARDS

3.7.3 Differential Diagnosis



4 Case Reports

4.1 Coronavirus Disease 2019 (COVID-19) Complicated by Acute Respiratory Distress Syndrome: An Internist's Perspective

4.2 A fulminant case of Acute Respiratory Distress Syndrome associated with mycoplasma pneumonia treated with nasal high-flow oxygen therapy

4.3 A case report of severe hypothermia complicated by acute respiratory distress syndrome



5 Epidemiology and Patient Population

5.1 Key Findings

5.2 Methodology



6 7MM Epidemiology Analysis

6.1 Total Incident Population of Acute Respiratory Distress Syndrome (ARDS) in the 7MM

6.2 Severity-specific Incident Population of Acute Respiratory Distress Syndrome (ARDS) in the 7MM



7 United States Epidemiology

7.1 Assumptions and Rationale

7.2 Total Incident Population of Acute Respiratory Distress Syndrome (ARDS) in the United States

7.3 Severity-specific Incident Population of ARDS in the United States

7.4 Incident Population of ARDS by Risk Factors in the United States



8 EU5 Epidemiology



9 Japan Epidemiology



10 Appendix



