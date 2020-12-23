CALGARY, Alberta, Dec. 23, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Maple Leaf Green World Inc. (“Maple Leaf” or the “Company”) (NEO: MGW, OTCQB: MGWFF) is pleased to announce that through its marketing campaign as announced in Nov 9/20 press release, the Company has signed a Letter Of Intent (LOI) with EMCO/Hanover Group.



The LOI with EMCO/Hanover Group outlines a purchase order through which EMCO/Hanover Group would purchase a minimum of 1,000 lbs of the Company’s high quality CBG Hemp Flowers. The Company has offered a special pricing of US$400/lb on the first order as part of the arrangement to secure a long term sales agreement. The quantity, product types and pricing will be determined in January 2021, along with the official sales order when both parties reconvene after the holidays.

In addition to this LOI, the Company is also in the process of securing additional sale LOIs before the holiday season. These LOIs are anticipated to be announced after Christmas.

About EMCO/Hanover Group

EMCO/Hanover Group are leading experts in capital in the corporate middle market. They specialize in numerous industries, in a variety of capacities, both as online executives and senior consultants. For more information, visit their website at: https://www.emcohanover.com/.

CannaTrading Update



The sales agreement with Canna Trading Company (“Canna”), as announced in June 18/20 press release, has been delayed. As reported on their website, Canna had been dealing with wildfires over the summer and with the recent resurgence of Covid-19, they are experiencing delays in filling orders for their customers.

For further information and updates regarding the Company, please visit https://www.mlgreenworld.com/.

For updates regarding the California CBG Hemp Project, please visit https://www.gsgreenworld.com/.

About Maple Leaf Green World Inc.

Maple Leaf is a public Canadian company that focuses on the cannabis and hemp industry in North America. The Company currently has cannabis and hemp projects in British Columbia and California. With over 10 years of extensive greenhouse management experience, the Company applies its eco-agriculture knowledge and cultivation technology to produce contaminant-free cannabis products. Maple Leaf’s long-term objective is to produce cannabis oil and to export its products to approved countries. The Company’s common shares are listed for trading on the Aequitas NEO Exchange Inc. under the symbol “MGW” and on the OTCQB market under the symbol “MGWFF.”

Forward Looking and Cautionary Statements

This news release may include forward-looking statements including opinions, assumptions, estimates, the Company's assessment of future plans and operations, and, more particularly, statements concerning: the Proposed Transaction and the timing thereof; When used in this document, the words "will," "anticipate," "believe," "estimate," "expect," "intent," "may," "project," "should," and similar expressions are intended to be among the statements that identify forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements are founded on the basis of expectations and assumptions made by the Company that include, but are not limited to, the timely receipt of all required regulatory and third-party approvals, including approvals from NEO and from the shareholders of Maple Leaf. Forward-looking statements are subject to a wide range of risks and uncertainties, and although the Company believes that the expectations represented by such forward-looking statements are reasonable, there can be no assurance that such expectations will be realized. Any number of important factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements including, but not limited to: regulatory and third party approvals, including approvals from NEO and from the shareholders of Maple Leaf, not being obtained in the manner or timing anticipated; the ability to implement corporate strategies; the state of domestic capital markets; the ability to obtain financing; changes in general market conditions; industry conditions and events; and other factors more fully described from time to time in the reports and filings made by the Company with securities regulatory authorities. Please refer to the Company's annual information form ("AIF") for the year ended December 31, 2018 and management's discussion and analysis ("MD&A") thereof for additional risk factors relating to the Company. The AIF and MD&A can be accessed under the Company's profile on www.sedar.com.

Except as required by applicable laws, the Company does not undertake any obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements.

For further information, please contact:

Maple Leaf Green World Inc.

Raymond Lai, Chairman, President & CEO

+1(403) 452-4552

rlai@mlgreenworld.com

Billy Bewcyk, V.P. for Business Development

+1(403) 616-4877

wbewcyk@mlgreenworld.com