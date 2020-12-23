Dublin, Dec. 23, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Migraine - Pipeline Review, H2 2020" drug pipelines has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Migraine - Pipeline Review, H2 2020, provides comprehensive information on the therapeutics under development for Migraine (Central Nervous System), complete with analysis by stage of development, drug target, mechanism of action (MoA), route of administration (RoA) and molecule type. The guide covers the descriptive pharmacological action of the therapeutics, its complete research and development history and latest news and press releases.

The Migraine (Central Nervous System) pipeline guide also reviews of key players involved in therapeutic development for Migraine and features dormant and discontinued projects. The guide covers therapeutics under Development by Companies /Universities /Institutes, the molecules developed by Companies in Pre-Registration, Filing rejected/Withdrawn, Phase III, Phase II, Phase I, IND/CTA Filed, Preclinical, Discovery and Unknown stages are 6, 2, 8, 18, 12, 1, 32, 6 and 3 respectively. Similarly, the Universities portfolio in Phase II, Phase I and Preclinical stages comprises 1, 2 and 3 molecules, respectively.

Migraine (Central Nervous System) pipeline guide helps in identifying and tracking emerging players in the market and their portfolios, enhances decision making capabilities and helps to create effective counter strategies to gain competitive advantage.

Key Topics Covered:

Introduction

Migraine - Overview

Migraine - Therapeutics Development

Migraine - Therapeutics Assessment

Migraine - Companies Involved in Therapeutics Development

Migraine - Drug Profiles

Migraine - Dormant Projects

Migraine - Discontinued Products

Migraine - Product Development Milestones

Appendix

Companies Mentioned

