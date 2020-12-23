Dublin, Dec. 23, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Cancer Pain - Pipeline Review, H2 2020" drug pipelines has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Cancer Pain - Pipeline Review, H2 2020, provides comprehensive information on the therapeutics under development for Cancer Pain (Central Nervous System), complete with analysis by stage of development, drug target, mechanism of action (MoA), route of administration (RoA) and molecule type. The guide covers the descriptive pharmacological action of the therapeutics, its complete research and development history and latest news and press releases.



The Cancer Pain (Central Nervous System) pipeline guide also reviews of key players involved in therapeutic development for Cancer Pain and features dormant and discontinued projects. The guide covers therapeutics under Development by Companies /Universities /Institutes, the molecules developed by Companies in Pre-Registration, Phase III, Phase II, Phase I, IND/CTA Filed, Preclinical, Discovery and Unknown stages are 1, 6, 7, 7, 1, 15, 2 and 1 respectively. Similarly, the Universities portfolio in Preclinical stages comprises 1 molecules, respectively.



Cancer Pain (Central Nervous System) pipeline guide helps in identifying and tracking emerging players in the market and their portfolios, enhances decision making capabilities and helps to create effective counter strategies to gain competitive advantage.



Scope

The pipeline guide provides a snapshot of the global therapeutic landscape of Cancer Pain (Central Nervous System).

The pipeline guide reviews pipeline therapeutics for Cancer Pain (Central Nervous System) by companies and universities/research institutes based on information derived from company and industry-specific sources.

The pipeline guide covers pipeline products based on several stages of development ranging from pre-registration till discovery and undisclosed stages.

The pipeline guide features descriptive drug profiles for the pipeline products which comprise, product description, descriptive licensing and collaboration details, R&D brief, MoA & other developmental activities.

The pipeline guide reviews key companies involved in Cancer Pain (Central Nervous System) therapeutics and enlists all their major and minor projects.

The pipeline guide evaluates Cancer Pain (Central Nervous System) therapeutics based on mechanism of action (MoA), drug target, route of administration (RoA) and molecule type.

The pipeline guide encapsulates all the dormant and discontinued pipeline projects.

The pipeline guide reviews latest news related to pipeline therapeutics for Cancer Pain (Central Nervous System)

Key Topics Covered:



Introduction



Cancer Pain - Overview



Cancer Pain - Therapeutics Development



Cancer Pain - Therapeutics Assessment



Cancer Pain - Companies Involved in Therapeutics Development



Cancer Pain - Drug Profiles



Cancer Pain - Dormant Projects



Cancer Pain - Discontinued Products



Cancer Pain - Product Development Milestones



Appendix



Companies Mentioned



Alexza Pharmaceuticals Inc

AngioChem Inc

Aphios Corp

Aquilus Pharmaceuticals Inc

AstraZeneca Plc

Beckley Canopy Therapeutics Ltd

Cassava Sciences Inc

Concentric Analgesics Inc

Dompe Farmaceutici SpA

Fujimoto Pharmaceutical Corp

Hisamitsu Pharmaceutical Co Inc

Intec Pharma Ltd

IntelGenx Corp

iX Biopharma Ltd

Jiangsu Huatai Chenguang Pharmaceutical Co Ltd

Klaria Pharma Holding AB

Komipharm International Co Ltd

Luye Pharma Group Ltd

Medlab Clinical Ltd

Mundipharma International Ltd

Nanomerics Ltd

Neurocentrx Pharma Ltd

Nippon Zoki Pharmaceutical Co Ltd

Orion Corp

Park Therapeutics Inc

Pfizer Inc

Pharmaleads SA

ProNeurogen Inc

Ribomic Inc

Sedor Pharmaceuticals LLC

Sorrento Therapeutics Inc

Tetra Bio-Pharma Inc

WEX Pharmaceuticals Inc

Winston Pharmaceuticals Inc

Yichang Renfu Pharmaceutical Co Ltd

Yongzhan International Pharmaceutical Co Ltd

