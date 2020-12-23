Dublin, Dec. 23, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Cancer Pain - Pipeline Review, H2 2020" drug pipelines has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Cancer Pain - Pipeline Review, H2 2020, provides comprehensive information on the therapeutics under development for Cancer Pain (Central Nervous System), complete with analysis by stage of development, drug target, mechanism of action (MoA), route of administration (RoA) and molecule type. The guide covers the descriptive pharmacological action of the therapeutics, its complete research and development history and latest news and press releases.

The Cancer Pain (Central Nervous System) pipeline guide also reviews of key players involved in therapeutic development for Cancer Pain and features dormant and discontinued projects. The guide covers therapeutics under Development by Companies /Universities /Institutes, the molecules developed by Companies in Pre-Registration, Phase III, Phase II, Phase I, IND/CTA Filed, Preclinical, Discovery and Unknown stages are 1, 6, 7, 7, 1, 15, 2 and 1 respectively. Similarly, the Universities portfolio in Preclinical stages comprises 1 molecules, respectively.

Cancer Pain (Central Nervous System) pipeline guide helps in identifying and tracking emerging players in the market and their portfolios, enhances decision making capabilities and helps to create effective counter strategies to gain competitive advantage.

Scope

  • The pipeline guide provides a snapshot of the global therapeutic landscape of Cancer Pain (Central Nervous System).
  • The pipeline guide reviews pipeline therapeutics for Cancer Pain (Central Nervous System) by companies and universities/research institutes based on information derived from company and industry-specific sources.
  • The pipeline guide covers pipeline products based on several stages of development ranging from pre-registration till discovery and undisclosed stages.
  • The pipeline guide features descriptive drug profiles for the pipeline products which comprise, product description, descriptive licensing and collaboration details, R&D brief, MoA & other developmental activities.
  • The pipeline guide reviews key companies involved in Cancer Pain (Central Nervous System) therapeutics and enlists all their major and minor projects.
  • The pipeline guide evaluates Cancer Pain (Central Nervous System) therapeutics based on mechanism of action (MoA), drug target, route of administration (RoA) and molecule type.
  • The pipeline guide encapsulates all the dormant and discontinued pipeline projects.
  • The pipeline guide reviews latest news related to pipeline therapeutics for Cancer Pain (Central Nervous System)

Key Topics Covered:

Introduction

Cancer Pain - Overview

Cancer Pain - Therapeutics Development

Cancer Pain - Therapeutics Assessment

Cancer Pain - Companies Involved in Therapeutics Development

Cancer Pain - Drug Profiles

Cancer Pain - Dormant Projects

Cancer Pain - Discontinued Products

Cancer Pain - Product Development Milestones

Appendix

