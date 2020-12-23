New York, Dec. 23, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "North America Building Thermal Insulation Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Product, By Application, By End Use And Segment Forecasts, 2020 - 2027" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05999617/?utm_source=GNW



North America Building Thermal Insulation Market Growth & Trends



The North America building thermal insulation market size is expected to reach USD 13.83 billion by 2027. The market is projected to expand at a CAGR of 2.7% in terms of revenue during the forecast period. Rising consumer awareness, demand for thermal insulation materials, and favorable regulations owing to the focus on lowering the overall energy consumption are the factors expected to drive market growth.



The market players focus on increasing its market share through organic growth. The companies indulge in the expansion of their product portfolio by developing cost-effective insulation products with enhanced properties and expanding their manufacturing capabilities to cater to the ascending product demand worldwide.



Numerous local and international players in the market provide raw materials for thermal insulating components. Extensive production facilities and high capital investments result in high volume production of materials by prominent players, which is then used to manufacture insulating components.



The industry exhibits a large number of established players controlling significant market share.These companies develop a robust business model to adapt to market volatility and any technological and geographical change.



The players usually maintain a strategic relationship with their suppliers to maintain uninterrupted supply.



North America Building Thermal Insulation Market Report Highlights

• Expanded Polystyrene (EPS) is expected to witness the fastest CAGR of 3.1%, from 2020 to 2027, on account of high product penetration owing to the sound absorption, lightweight, and quakeproof nature of the product

• The walls application segment dominated the market in 2019 and is expected to reach USD 5.58 billion by 2027, owing to the adoption of high-class architecture and maintaining high energy efficient standards by the residential and commercial structures

• Residential end-use application accounted for 5.88 billion in 2019, on account of growth in the number of single-family houses in developing economies and rising disposable income of the consumers

• The U.S. dominated the market in 2019 and is expected to reach USD 10.83 billion by 2027, owing to growth in the construction sector and increased demand for energy-efficient construction solutions

• The major manufacturers emphasize innovation through extensive R&D for the production of advanced insulating materials. Numerous local players are engaged in manufacturing standard components, which results in stiff competition in the market

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05999617/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001