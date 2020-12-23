Many industrial processes find mixing in large tanks to be immensely challenging with bulky mixers, need labor, and other inherent challenges. A new generation of IBC tote mixers launches a solution

Columbia Station, Ohio, Dec. 23, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Columbia Station, OH – Many industrial processes require that solute and solvent be mixed in a large tank. The tank can be anywhere from 500 gallons on the low end to 5000 gallons on the high end. The challenge is ensuring a consistent mixture and making sure that the least amount of solute sticks to the sides and bottom of the tank. Unfortunately, it is a time-consuming process that costs manufacturers both in terms of labor hours and energy. Even MixTM's new generation of tote mixers, designed by an ex NASA engineer, appears to solve this problem with an elegant solution.

Large or IBC tote mixer design has remained vastly unchanged over the past thirty years. What has changed is the amount of horsepower that drives the blades. The added horsepower makes the mixers heavy and nearly impossible to maneuver without a forklift or multiple people mounting or unmounting them. In many industries, the power the average tote mixer consumes may cut into margins, making them impractical. However, Even MixTM has taken a fresh approach by redesigning the blades and fundamentally changing the technology, making it lighter, more energy-efficient while ensuring a homogenous mixture.

Readers can find out more about Even MixTM and the latest IBC tote mixers by visiting the company's official website https://evenmix.com.

Designed and tested by a NASA engineer, Even MixTM solution is simple and yet elegant. The mixer or agitator uses a 7-foot shaft that has three sets of blades. Each blade is designed to ensure that the mixture is evenly mixed. Having three sets of blades also allows the mixer to divide the container into three parts, essentially mixing and ensuring the same consistency at the bottom and top of the tank. The effective pumping action generated by the toe mixer also provides a complete homogenous solution.

The patented variable mixing blades also do away with the need for excessively powerful and thus power-hungry motors. The blades are designed to generate circulation, which ensures an even mix or consistency throughout the tank, which does not rely on size or power alone. In other words, the mixer can be more powerful, weigh less, and be very easy for a user to mount or unmount. More importantly, it is power efficient.

"At Even MixTM, we are always working on solutions and finding new ways to achieve more with a low weight solution. The IBC tote mixer we've designed has taken years to develop. We've consistently tested and retested it across numerous types of mixing scenarios and found it to be different in two key elements - it’s low weight and low energy consumption. That's why so many manufacturing facilities are quickly switching to our mixing technology." Said Phil Rankin, President of Even MixTM.

About Even MixTM

Since 2012, Even Mix™ has used aerospace engineering to provide superior, powerful mixing in a low weight yet durable product. All of their manufacturing operations are performed in the USA by ISO 9001:2008 certified facilities. You can contact them here.



