U.S. Peripheral Vascular Devices And Accessories Market Growth & Trends



The U.S. peripheral vascular devices and accessories market size is expected to reach USD 4.6 billion by 2027. The market and is expected to expand at a CAGR of 4.5% from 2020 to 2027. Growing prevalence of venous diseases or Chronic Venous Insufficiency (CVI) is one of the key factors driving the growth of the market. Furthermore, growing geriatric population, and increasing demand for minimally invasive endovascular procedures is further increasing its adoption and bolstering revenue growth over the forecast period.



Based on product type, the peripheral vascular stents segment dominated the market in 2019.Factors contributing to the increase in demand include technological advancements in stent technology and increasing demand for minimally invasive procedures.



In addition, the peripheral stent market is majorly driven by a growing patient pool requiring the immediate stent placement, technological innovations in peripheral vascular interventions, and growing number of government initiatives. These factors are further propelling the overall growth.



In 2019, based on the guidewire coating, the hydrophilic guidewire coating segment accounted for the largest revenue share.This growth is attributed to easy accessibility and more slippery nature when combined with water.



Furthermore, factors such as reduction in friction and increase in trackability are expected to propel the growth of the market during the forecast period.In addition, this segment is expected to witness the highest CAGR owing to benefits such as tackling tortuous lesions and help in finding microchannels in occlusions.



Moreover, increasing innovations and advancements by various players are expected to increase the adoption of guidewires with a hydrophilic coating.For instance, NaviPro guidewire, provided by Boston Scientific, is 100 percent hydrophilic guidewire useful for smooth passage through tortuous lesions or anatomy.



Therefore, the advantages provided by hydrophilic guidewires and increasing number of innovative guidewires with hydrophilic coating are expected to promote growth over the forecast period.



Based on guidewire tip weight wire, extra support tip guidewires dominated the market with a revenue share of 41.1% in 2019. Torque movement, fine control, and support provided for treatment of complex and diffuse lesions are some of the key factors fueling market growth. In addition, these types of guidewires are also beneficial in providing support to the delivery of bulky devices. Furthermore, this segment is also expected to exhibit lucrative growth over the forecast period due to its use in the treatment and diagnosis of chronic occlusions, distal lesions, and tortuous anatomies. Hence, enhancement in steerability and flexibility of the guidewire due to higher tip load, availability of hydrophilic and hydrophobic variants and power of tackling complex lesions are some of the advantages boosting the adoption of extra support tip guidewires.



