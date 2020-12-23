Independent Tankers Corporation Limited (the “Company”) advises that the 2020 Annual General Meeting of the Shareholders of the Company was held on December 23, 2020 at 9:00 a.m. at Par-la-Ville Place, 4th Floor, 14 Par-la-Ville Road, Hamilton Bermuda. The audited consolidated financial statements for the Company for the year ended December 31, 2019 were presented to the Meeting.
In addition, the following resolutions were passed:
Hamilton, Bermuda
December 23, 2020
This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act
Independent Tankers Corporation Limited
Oslo, NORWAY
logo.jpgLOGO URL | Copy the link below
Formats available: