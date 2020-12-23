Vancouver, British Columbia, Dec. 23, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Global eHealth Market is forecast to be worth USD 314.55 Billion by 2027, according to a current analysis by Emergen Research. The surge in the awareness among the public regarding the benefits of healthcare management, rising need for point-of-care treatment and diagnosis, and an increase in the focus of personalized medicine are fueling the market demand.

Rapid advancement in technology in eHealth research provides lucrative challenges as well as opportunities, including the collection of an unparalleled amount of data, all while ensuring the safety and privacy of participant’s data. However, strict regulations regarding the market will hinder its growth. Advancement in technology is driving the demand for electronic healthcare. Moreover, the growing trend of telemedicine is also propelling the market growth. The imposition of quarantine has created a demand among patients to receive digital health news.

eHealth has several advantages, such as clinical data management, such as timely access and manual records of patient data. The extensive usage of software and ICT healthcare, enhanced quality, reduced cost are also encouraging the demand for the market. High-cost may limit its demand in some region.

Key Highlights From The Report

Telehealth solution utilizes digital information and telecommunications to gain access to remote areas, and get regular updates about the patient’s health. The segment is witnessing an increased demand owing to the government’s initiative to launch the telehealth solution in rural areas.

Database management services in eHealth have undergone a major transformation over the years, with the help of the web, big data analytics, cloud, and blockchain. eHealth database management is a major issue in modern hospitals.

The hospitals end-user segment will hold the largest share due to the increasing number of cases registered and rising investment in the healthcare sector by governments of emerging nations.

The recently developed apps are the most effective and globally accepted mHealth technology that aid patients across the world, especially in the Asia Pacific region. Developing countries, such as Malaysia and Indonesia, are providing their people with mHealth to help people with low income to have access to better health-related information.

Key participants include GE Healthcare, Allscripts, Cerner Corporation, Philips, IBM Corporation, Mckesson, Medtronic, Inc., Epic Systems, Cisco Systems, and Optum, among others.

For this report, Emergen Research has categorized the Global eHealth Market on the basis of product and services, end-user, and region:

Product and Services Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027) eHealth Solutions Electronic Health Records/Electronic Medical Records Solutions Picture Archiving and Communication Systems & Vendor Neutral Archive Systems (PACS & VNAS) Pharmacy Information Systems Medical Apps Laboratory Information Systems (LIS) Personal Health Record & Patient Portals Chronic Care Management Apps Clinical Decision Support Systems Telehealth Solutions Healthcare Information Exchange (HIE) Radiology Information Systems (RIS) E-Prescribing Solutions Cardiovascular Information Systems Other Specialty Information Management Systems eHealth Services Remote Monitoring Services Diagnosis & Consultation Services Database Management Services Treatment Services Healthcare System Strengthening Services

End-User Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027) Pharmacies Healthcare Payers Healthcare Consumers Healthcare Providers Hospitals Home Healthcare Agencies, Nursing Homes, and Assisted Living Facilities Ambulatory Care Centers Others End Users



Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027) North America U.S. Canada Europe Germany U.K. France BENELUX Rest of Europe Asia Pacific China Japan South Korea Rest of APAC Latin America Brazil Rest of LATAM Middle East & Africa Saudi Arabia U.A.E. Rest of MEA



