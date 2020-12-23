New York, Dec. 23, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "U.S. Healthcare Payer Analytics Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Analytics Type, By Component Type, By Delivery Model, By Application And Segment Forecasts, 2020 - 2027" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05999604/?utm_source=GNW



The U.S. healthcare payer analytics market size is expected to reach USD 13.3 billion by 2027. The market is expected to expand at a CAGR of 24.1% from 2020 to 2027. The rising digitization of healthcare data is one of the key factors supporting market growth. In addition, the increasing shift from volume-based to value-based care is driving the market in the country. According to a report titled “2019 Payer Analytics Market Trends Report” published by IBM, payers have started adopting analytics technology for supporting the shift from Fee-for-Service (FFS) models to Value-based Care (VBC) models.



Based on analytics type, the descriptive segment accounted for the highest revenue share in 2019 owing to its increasing adoption in gaining actionable insights by analyzing historical data. On the other hand, the predictive segment is expected to exhibit the fastest growth during the forecast period owing to the benefit offered by this segment in enabling healthcare decision-makers to optimize healthcare delivery and reduce costs by recommending the best course of action for patients or providers.



In 2019, the services segment accounted for the highest revenue share owing to the ongoing trend of outsourcing due to the lack of resources and skill set required for the deployment of analytics.This segment is expected to be the fastest-growing segment during the forecast period.



In addition, increasing EHR adoption, the surge in the adoption of big data in healthcare, growing adoption of data-driven decision-making, increasing pressure to curb healthcare spending & improve patient outcomes, and an increasing number of patient registries is further bolstering the segment growth.



Based on the delivery model, the on-premises segment accounted for the largest revenue share in 2019 owing to the ease of customization and the level of security and control offered by this delivery model. On the other hand, the cloud-based segment is anticipated to be the fastest-growing segment during the forecast period owing to extreme capacity flexibility, safe storage, and the pay-as-you-go pricing offered by this model.



In 2019, the financial application segment accounted for the highest revenue share owing to various initiatives, such as FPS that aids in saving costs and helps in avoiding fraud.This segment is expected to be the fastest-growing segment during the forecast period.



Moreover, the increasing adoption of healthcare analytics to reduce healthcare spending coupled with increasing access to clinical data is further driving the market in the country.



