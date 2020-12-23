NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION OR RELEASE, IN WHOLE OR IN PART, DIRECTLY OR INDIRECTLY, IN OR INTO THE UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, AUSTRALIA, CANADA, HONG KONG OR JAPAN, OR ANY OTHER JURISDICTION IN WHICH THE DISTRIBUTION OR RELEASE WOULD BE UNLAWFUL.THIS ANNOUNCEMENT DOES NOT CONSTITUTE AN OFFER OF ANY OF THE SECURITIES DESCRIBED HEREIN.



Oslo, 23 December 2020: Reference is made to the stock exchange announcement on 21 July 2020 and subsequent announcements relating to Adevinta ASA’s (the “Company”) agreement to acquire eBay Classifieds (the “Target”) from eBay Inc. (“eBay”) (the “Transaction”).

Subject to the terms and conditions of the Transaction, the Company shall acquire the Target against consideration in the form of cash and a total of 539,994,479 new shares in the Company (the “Consideration Shares”). The Consideration Shares will comprise 342,474,251 new ordinary shares with voting rights (the “Listing Shares”) and 197,520,228 new shares in a separate share class without voting rights.

Adevinta hereby announces publication of a prospectus dated [23] December 2020 (the “Prospectus”) relating to the listing on Oslo Børs (the “Oslo Stock Exchange”) of the Listing Shares. The Listing Shares will be issued and admitted to trading and listed on the Oslo Stock Exchange upon (and subject to) completion of the Transaction, expected during first quarter of 2021.

About Adevinta

Adevinta is a global online classifieds specialist, operating digital marketplaces in 12 countries. The company provides technology-based services to connect buyers with sellers and to facilitate transactions, from job offers to real estate, cars, consumer goods and more. Adevinta's portfolio spans to more than 30 digital products and websites, attracting 1.4 billion average monthly visits. Leading brands include top-ranked leboncoin in France, InfoJobs and Milanuncios in Spain, and 50% of fast-growing OLX Brazil. Adevinta spun off from Schibsted ASA and publicly listed in Oslo, Norway in 2019. Adevinta is majority owned by Schibsted ASA and employs 4,700 people committed to supporting users and customers daily. Find out more at Adevinta.com (https://adevinta.com).

