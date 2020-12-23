New York, Dec. 23, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "U.S. Pharmaceutical Analytical Testing Outsourcing Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Service, By End-use And Segment Forecasts, 2020 - 2027" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05999598/?utm_source=GNW



U.S. Pharmaceutical Analytical Testing Outsourcing Market Growth & Trends



The U.S. pharmaceutical analytical testing outsourcing market size is expected to reach USD 5.55 billion by 2027. It is expected to expand at a CAGR of 8.3% from 2020 to 2027. The market is mainly driven by an increasing number of clinical trial registrations, innovations in the medical industry, and the entry of new players in the market. Moreover, increasing R&D investment, growing demand for biopharmaceutical products, and rising focus on regulation, safety, and quality are some of the major factors responsible for the growth of the market. The pharmaceutical analytical testing involves outsourcing of various types of evaluation such as-

• Analytical Method Development Services

• Analytical Method Validation Services

• Bioanalytical Services / Bioanalytical Testing Services (Bioanalytical CRO)

• Pharmaceutical Biomarker Testing Services / Biomarker Services

• Preclinical Toxicology Testing Services (in vitro)

• Pharmaceutical Contract Bioavailability Testing Services

• Others



The increasing development of the pharmaceutical analytical testing services market has fascinated many new players in the industry, leading to growing competition for well established, standalone service providers. The rapid increase in the manufacturing of medications to meet the rising demand for efficient healthcare in the U.S. is projected to be one of the major factors driving the demand for pharmaceutical analytical testing outsourcing services. For example, the increasing prevalence of preventable illness and the suboptimal use of healthcare resources have led to rising demand for efficient healthcare in the U.S.



The bioanalytical testing service segment is anticipated to witness the fastest growth over the forecast period.Additionally, ancillary services such as storage, registration and testing, process and cleaning validations, and facility validation are widely being outsourced, which, in turn, is expected to help boost the market growth.



Therefore, the outsourcing of analytical testing services provides quality results and is also a cost-effective solution.



U.S. Pharmaceutical Analytical Testing Outsourcing Market Report Highlights

• By service, the bioanalytical testing segment held the second-largest share in 2019 due to increasing preference for outsourcing analytical testing

• By end-use, pharmaceutical companies accounted for the largest share of 47.6% in 2019 owing to innovative approaches to moderate the complexity of tests

• Growing demand for biopharmaceuticals, analytical drugs, and biosimilars is anticipated to be one of the key factors enhancing the market growth

• An increasing number of clinical trial registrations and entry of new participants in the market over the past decade are the key factors likely to propel the biopharmaceutical companies end-use segment over the forecast period

