Financial calendar for Seabird Exploration PLC

FINANCIAL YEAR 2020

29.01.2021 – Quarterly Report – Q4





FINANCIAL YEAR 2021

30.07.2021 – Half-yearly Report

30.04.2021 – Annual Report

25.05.2021 – Annual General Meeting

30.04.2021 – Quarterly Report – Q1

22.10.2021 – Quarterly Report – Q3

28.01.2022 – Quarterly Report – Q4





This information is published pursuant to the requirements set out in the Continuing obligations.