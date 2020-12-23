Financial calendar for Seabird Exploration PLC
FINANCIAL YEAR 2020
29.01.2021 – Quarterly Report – Q4
FINANCIAL YEAR 2021
30.07.2021 – Half-yearly Report
30.04.2021 – Annual Report
25.05.2021 – Annual General Meeting
30.04.2021 – Quarterly Report – Q1
22.10.2021 – Quarterly Report – Q3
28.01.2022 – Quarterly Report – Q4
This information is published pursuant to the requirements set out in the Continuing obligations.
SeaBird Exploration Plc
Oslo, NORWAY
