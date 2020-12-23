BIRMINGHAM, Ala., Dec. 23, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Help Lightning, Inc., a provider of virtual expertise software that enables enterprises to accelerate the transformation of their field service and call center organizations from cost centers to profit centers, today announced exponential customer growth in 2020, which increased 110% over 2019. Help Lightning added numerous global enterprise customers during the year, including Pfizer, Cox Communications, Abbott Labs, Ortho-Clinical Diagnostics, and Nestle Health Science. This announcement comes on the heels of the company recently closing an $8m Series A funding round led by Resolve Growth Partners.



Summary year-over-year highlights include:

New customer acquisition increased 110%

New enterprise customers include Pfizer, Cox Communications, Abbott Labs, Ortho-Clinical Diagnostics, and Nestle Health Science

Customer usage (measured in call volume) increased 457%

Enterprise users increased 133%

$8m Series A funding round led by Resolve Growth Partners



“Help Lightning had an extraordinary year, with our virtual expertise software playing a vital role in bringing technical expertise to settings where it’s most urgently needed,” said Gary York, CEO, Help Lightning. “While the pandemic has caused an extraordinary spike in global demand, our customers are seeing so much efficiency gain, cost reduction, and fix rate improvement, they are reporting that there is no going back to the old way of doing business.”

Help Lightning had a compelling value proposition prior to the pandemic for service organizations including reducing the time to problem resolutions, eliminating truck rolls, and reducing first time fix rate. When the COVID-19 pandemic caused global shutdowns and travel restrictions, Help Lightning’s virtual expertise software transitioned from reducing costs and increasing customer satisfaction to being mission critical to support service operations for global companies.

When the pandemic hit, Help Lightning became a key tool for companies to be able to continue to serve their customers. For companies with critical installations in countries throughout the world, travel restrictions prevented experts from getting there. Companies evolved their service model using Help Lightning to guide local technicians through proper installations and maintenance.

Today hundreds of field service organizations and call centers across a variety of industries rely on Help Lightning’s virtual expertise software to remotely deliver expertise by connecting people with the knowledge to the people trying to solve the problem. Whether facing workforce attrition, quality and responsiveness issues, or the inability to measure field service performance, Help Lightning enables organizations to do more with less and accelerate the transformation of their field service organizations from cost centers to profit centers.

About Help Lightning

Help Lightning, Inc. provides virtual expertise software to hundreds of companies across a variety of industries with users in over 90 countries. Enterprise companies such as Becton Dickinson, Boston Scientific, Siemens and Pfizer depend on Help Lightning to improve their field service organization and call center first-time fix rates, extend their workforce capacity, and improve customer satisfaction. Unlike other remote technology solutions, only Help Lightning combines easy-to-use software with industry-specific expertise and a partnership approach to help its customers accelerate their digital transformation. For more information, visit www.helplightning.com .

Contact:

Jake Katz

Email: jkatz@outvox.com