New York, Dec. 23, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "U.S. Commercial Windows Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Frame Material, By Mechanism, By End Use, By State And Segment Forecasts, 2020 - 2027" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05999593/?utm_source=GNW



U.S. Commercial Windows Market Growth & Trends



The U.S. commercial windows market size is expected to reach USD 3.6 billion by 2027. The market is expected to expand at a CAGR of 3.2% from 2020 to 2027. Positive outlook for the global construction industry favoring commercial infrastructure development, coupled with a rise in the growth of the residential sector and renovation and remodeling activities of existing structures are expected to drive the market over the forecast period.



A large number of prominent market players contribute to the growth of the market. The market in the U.S. is highly fragmented. The major players, including Andersen, Pella, Marvin, Ply Gem, and Milgard, compete to gain additional market share through price differentiation strategies. The market witnesses a notable presence of national and international players offering commercial windows.



Fenestration and façade are essential parts of any construction building and offer healthy and ventilated space for habitat.To scrutinize the market, the governing bodies play a crucial role by setting the standard guidelines and regulations.



The massive investment in infrastructural development by the U.S. government is one of the key factors favoring the market.



Key players mainly focus on the product quality, service quality, functioning, aesthetics of the product, and volume of goods through various distribution channels. The presence of domestic and multinational companies creates a highly competitive environment in the market, which results in notable price differentiation in the industry.



U.S. Commercial Windows Market Report Highlights

• The vinyl frame is projected to witness a CAGR of 3.6% from 2020 to 2027 owing to its properties and low maintenance leading to an increasing acceptance of the product by the consumers in the economy

• The new commercial end-use segment is projected to witness a CAGR of 3.5% from 2020 to 2027 on account of rising commercial constructions in the region supported by favorable government policies

• The sliding mechanism segment is projected to dominate the market with over 46.0% revenue share in 2019. The trend is projected to continue over the forecast period because of its operational ease, space-saving mechanism, and desired performance

• In Washington DC, the market is estimated to witness the fastest growth rate of 3.8%, owing to the favorable construction industry outlook and rise in commercial construction spending

• The major manufacturers emphasize innovation through extensive R&D for the production of products. Technology-based windows can be operated through smartphones or centralized system, which is projected to reshape the market prospectus

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05999593/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001