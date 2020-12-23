New York, Dec. 23, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "N95 Mask Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Product, By Distribution Channel, By End Use, By Region And Segment Forecasts, 2020 - 2027" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05999591/?utm_source=GNW



The global N95 mask market size is expected to reach USD 21.57 billion by 2027. It is expected to expand at a CAGR of 45.1% from 2020 to 2027. The rapid spread of the COVID-19 pandemic across the globe, coupled with the rising instances of infectious respiratory diseases, such as SARS, MERS, and H1N1 influenza, is expected to drive the market.



Increasing demand for highly-efficient respiratory protective equipment for protection against hazardous particulate matter and other contaminants in various industries, including construction, mining, and manufacturing, is likely to benefit market growth. Moreover, stringent occupational safety regulations, especially in developed economies, are expected to spur market growth.



Supply chain disruptions due to the COVID-19 outbreak had made the distribution of N95 masks more complicated.Several countries worldwide had imposed export restrictions or introduced new authorization certifications or procedures that led to delays in the exports of N95 masks.



Moreover, lockdown measures had disrupted domestic logistics and distribution infrastructure.



Several manufacturers, including 3M, Prestige Ameritech, and Honeywell International, have ramped up their production capacities. Apart from the mask manufacturers in the market, other entities in the value chain, such as the fabric manufacturers, have also increased their production capacities to cope up with the surging demand, which is expected to boost the market growth.



• By product, the N95 mask without exhalation valve led the market and accounted for 73.0% share of the total revenue in 2019 on account of the high efficiency of protection offered by the product during inhalation and exhalation

• The online distribution channel is likely to expand at the fastest CAGR of 54.0% from 2020 to 2027 on account of rapid penetration of internet and e-commerce platforms in developing countries, coupled with advantages, such as ease and convenience associated with the channel

• The construction end-use segment accounted for the largest revenue share of 36.5% in 2019 owing to the predominant use of N95 masks in the construction industry by workers for protection against dust, fumes, gases, and vapors

• In the Asia Pacific market, India is expected to expand at the fastest CAGR of 70.7% from 2020 to 2027 on account of rising awareness about N95 masks, especially during the pandemic, coupled with the increasing domestic production of N95 masks

• In August 2020, Dräger, a manufacturer of medical and safety technology products, announced the opening of a new facility in Pennsylvania, U.S., which will focus on the manufacturing and distribution of N95 respiratory protection masks

