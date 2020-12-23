New York, Dec. 23, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BioSoothe Pro is a 4-in-1 natural supplement that uses precisely selected herbs and other natural ingredients that simultaneously targets specific nerve-related issues and inconveniences like stinging, prickling, stabbing, and even burning freak pains. Most people in the world have problems like these. As James Stokes, maker and spokesperson of this BioSoothe Pro supplement manufacturer, states, these issues are caused by massive nerve inflammation caused by a specific type of enzyme known as MMP-13. Let’s get to know more about the supplement in this honest, unbiased, latest review.

BioSoothe Pro, as mentioned above, is a premium nerve supplement designed to combat the damage caused to our nerves and mitigate its long-lasting adverse effects on our body. Made with at least six ingredients that are said to fight nerve inflammation and damage, it can also help our body recover to live out our lives to the fullest.

What BioSoothe Pro dietary supplement does, in a nutshell, is that it inhibits a particular enzyme called MMP-13. This enzyme is naturally produced in our bodies and isn’t naturally damaging in our youthful years. However, as time goes by, MMP-13 can accumulate due to many environmental factors around us. This overproduction can lead it to attack essential components in our body, such as collagen. We will discuss this a bit later in this detailed BioSoothe Pro review.

Made with six ingredients that work together to fight nerve damage and help it rejuvenate in the long run, it relies on nature’s blessings to heal one person from inside out. True enough, this supplement uses 100% natural ingredients straight from the purest sources on Earth. As you can imagine, their stock is always limited in some way because they must produce a high-quality product.

The BioSoothe Pro supplement can be described as a masterpiece of art, where its simplicity is actually its strength. However, some sources tell us that this dietary supplement has several downfalls that can outweigh its pros overall.

The BioSoothe Pro Supplement Description

BioSoothe Pro comes in bottles of 60 capsules each. As of this point of writing, it is a bottle with a purple exterior design that has a shining nerve cell on it. The recommended dosage for the product is two capsules a day. This means that each bottle of BioSoothe Pro is a 30-day supply of its own. It is tightly sealed and made in incredibly sterilized conditions from the United States of America. You can only buy BioSoothe Pro from their official website.

Who Made BioSoothe Pro?

BioSoothe Pro was made by a supplement manufacturing company, in which the spoke person is James Stokes, but then that is also a pen name like the others who do marketing videos for their dietary supplements. I sometimes wonder why they do this too, but they say it’s to protect their identities. Nevertheless, this says a lot about the credibility of their dietary supplements. It is only with great hope that one can change how the dietary supplement industry works.

With that said, a vitamin-based dietary supplement with an anonymous manufacturer is certainly a no-no.

According to the official website, BioSoothe Pro is made in the United States of America. It is made from a sterilized manufacturing facility somewhere in the country. After that, we don’t know the details. Again, it sounds fishy, right?

Why BioSoothe Pro is Manufactured?

James Stokes, or so he is called that, has a sister. They lived in Arizona, just a few kilometers from Phoenix. His sister is a diabetic with neuropathy on her foot. It was damaged because the MMP-13 has been eating away the collagen underneath his sister’s foot, which led to nerve damage exposure. As we all know, collagen binds skin cells together.

Thus he went to find a solution to this problem until he met Peter Anderson, who has been allegedly researching in Greenland. He told Stokes that he saw something about the Thioctan Root and that it inhibits MMP-13 production. From there, Stokes managed to make this formula that is designed to combat nerve damage and reduce the burdens of diabetic neuropathy.

BioSoothe Pro Ingredients

For something so great for its function, it has admittedly fewer ingredients than I expected. To summarize, BioSoothe Pro only has six apparent ingredients. These ingredients supposedly can cure nerve damage and rejuvenate them in the long run.

These are the ingredients of BioSoothe Pro:

Thioctan Root

Cholecalciferol

Riboflavin

Folic Acid

Methylcobalamin

Benfotiamine

Their uses to the human body are the next ones.

Thioctan Root

Thioctan Root contains something called Alpha-lipoic Acid. Not much is said about the Thioctan Root, besides being an herb of many natural medicinal properties. It is said to be an antioxidant, often used to treat diabetes and nerve-related symptoms caused by human diabetic neuropathy. It can also treat eye-related disorders. It is only possibly effective against these conditions, and lowered blood sugar levels and improvement in their pain levels caused by diabetic nerve pain among patients are still debated about in the medical industry.

Cholecalciferol

Commonly known as Vitamin D3, this vitamin primarily helps your body absorb calcium and phosphorus. Thus, this is a critical component in keeping strong bones. It is also used to prevent bone disorders. Also, it can help in skin cell growth, repair, and metabolism.

Riboflavin

Vitamin B2 is often used for many negative conditions that affect the body. Some of these conditions include muscle cramps, carpal tunnel syndrome, several blood disorders, eye fatigue, and, most importantly, burning feet syndrome. This is a B-vitamin that is needed for overall growth and health. It helps the body break down the nutrients that we get from food to produce valuable energy. Thus, it can be said that having Riboflavin or Vitamin B2 in our body can help in managing our overall energy levels.

Folic Acid

This is one of the most essential components in our body. Folic acid helps by producing and maintaining new cells in our body. It also prevents DNA from getting altered, making it a useful tool against cancer or metastatic growth. It can also be used to treat anemia caused by the lack of Folic Acid in our body. Furthermore, if a woman has high standard amounts of Folic Acid in her system before getting pregnant, she can prevent major birth defects on her unborn offspring. Thus, this vitamin is necessary for people of the right reproductive age.

Methylcobalamin

This activated form of Vitamin B12 has always been used against nerve-oriented pain. This vitamin is actually essential for the overall strength of the brain and nerve cells and can also be beneficial for producing red blood cells. It is also used alongside the treatment of diabetes by lowering the blood sugar levels of individuals. Because of its potential, it is used to treat Alzheimer’s disease and rejuvenate nervous functions.

Benfotiamine

Also known as Vitamin B1, it can help against diabetic neuropathy and nerve cell repair. This is the laboratory version of Thiamine, the more commonly known alternate name to Vitamin B1. It has been tried against other nervous disorders, arthritis, or other conditions, but none has been set in stone as concrete scientific results go.

Now that we have a glimpse of all six ingredients of BioSoothe Pro, it is important to observe that most of these ingredients are vitamins. In fact, out of six, there are five vitamins! The only exception is the Thioctan Root, which is an antioxidant, among all things. Still, if you’ll look at it from a vitamin-like standpoint, we can infer that BioSoothe Pro is more of a vitamin supplement rather than a full-blown herbal dietary supplement!

BioSoothe Pro Benefits

Many things have been told about BioSoothe Pro online. I am pretty sure you may have stumbled across different types of reviews as well about this product. However, for the benefit of information, let us state the overall benefits of BioSoothe Pro and the perks it can bring for you and your loved ones!

First of all, it can easily be absorbed and accepted by the human body. This may seem like a marketing statement used to make you buy this product, but in reality, it isn’t. Considering that BioSoothe Pro is basically a collection of vitamins in a capsule, you can expect your body to readily accept all these nutrients for the greater good of your internal body systems. Second, you can enjoy a better quality of life. Gone will be the days of you being unable and unsure of every step that you make. Having repaired the debilitating effects of diabetic neuropathy, you could bring back the confidence you always had. You will be on the road to full recovery, and your self-esteem will eventually start to kick in again. You can expect to feel awkward since you’ll be relieved of the pain you felt for a long time, and if you’re in your senior years already, you can then enjoy better family bonding times with your newfound strength from this supplement.

BioSoothe Pro, being all vitamins and almost no herb, ensures that you get all the things you need for your road to recovery. As I said earlier, it is only somewhere in the middle since it’s only mostly made up of vitamins. In terms of being natural, we can say that the BioSoothe Pro is a natural dietary supplement, but it’s not herbal in a sense. Take note of that.

BioSoothe Pro Side Effects

I hate to break this to you, but BioSoothe Pro is not immune to specific side effects, even in its simple form. However, these side effects only take effect if you overdose. The recommended dosage of BioSoothe Pro is two capsules each day, and you must not exceed this number if you want to live a life free of side effects from this certain product.

However, there is a disclaimer that if you feel any sort of side effect listed below even though you’re taking it within the recommended dosage, it is advised that you go to your local doctor or physician to get checked. To be sure, consult with your physician first before taking the supplement. Also, this product is possibly unsafe for children due to the presence of Alpha-Lipoic Acid. Caution is advised.

Overdosing side effects of BioSoothe Pro are:

Seizures

Vomiting

Shortness of Breath

Weakness

Weight Loss

Muscle Pain

Diarrhea

Stomach Upset

Rash

Sleep Disorders

Abdominal Cramps

Behavior Changes

Skin Reactions

Loss of Appetite

Dizziness

Please heed the side effects listed above. If you feel any of these after taking BioSoothe Pro, it is recommended to stop taking the supplement immediately and have yourself checked by a licensed healthcare professional.

BioSoothe Pro Official Website

BioSoothe Pro official website right now is listed here. As mentioned earlier, this is the only place where you can buy a legitimate BioSoothe Pro. No, the bottles that you see on Amazon or eBay are considered not legitimate by this particular supplement's manufacturer.

Given that this is the case, it’s actually extra hard to buy off one of these bottles from their website. Why? Their website is programmed to only show you the buy offers only after passing somewhere in the 30-minute mark of the video posted on their official website. The video is unskippable, so unless you have 30 minutes to play the whole video just to buy a bottle, don’t bother. Well, if I may suggest, you can just leave the video running for 30 minutes then come back to it after doing some of your errands.

How Does BioSoothe Pro Work?

Many things have already been saying about BioSoothe Pro. However, it boils down to two things. BioSoothe Pro works by:

Relieving Nerve Pain

Regenerating Nerve Damage Overtime

These are the two core functions of BioSoothe Pro. The rest, such as happier lives, more opportunities for family bonding, physical recovery, better sleep times, and better immunity against infections, are all the positive side effects that BioSoothe Pro can offer – or at least they claim otherwise. In a more specific sense, BioSoothe Pro works by inhibiting an enzyme called MMP-13. Called the Matrix metallopeptidase 13 (MMP-13) or Collagenase-3, it breakdowns abnormal tissue growth, especially in the skeletal system in times of disease. It is more apparent in people suffering from osteoarthritis and the likes.

To easier understand, it can degrade collagen when overproduced. MMP-13 overproduction, according to the BioSoothe Pro website, can be caused by the accumulation of several factors, such as pollution, diet, blue radiation, and others. As such, it can happen as we get older. However, this claim is still being debated upon in the scientific community.

Still, back to the topic at hand – you might be questioning how a collagen-breaking enzyme has something to do with nerve pain? Good question. Well, according to a particular study named “Glucose-induced nerve damage: Research identifies underlying mechanisms,” we can see that there was an increase of quantities of MMP-13 in the body when suffering from peripheral neuropathy. Neuropathy is a medical term for nerve damage. When we say peripheral neuropathy, this is damage to nerves outside the Central Nervous System, which are the brain and the spinal cord.

Thus, this dietary supplement manufacturer has led to believe that MMP-13 had something to do with nerve damage. He is then lead to believe that inhibiting this enzyme can actually help stop nerve pain. Back to the scientific side, it does not make sense. How can a collagen-breaking enzyme which deals primarily with skin cells be connected to nerve cell damage? The answer still remains unclear, at least in the evidence and research-based scientific world, but scientists are still trying to find the answer to all of this.

Still, it is better that we know how BioSoothe Pro works. The ingredients of BioSoothe Pro are actually focused on that matter, and among other things, for nerve rejuvenation as well. After a while, you’ll notice that the pain is lessened or gone, you’d be sleeping well, and you’ll feel like you have more energy than ever before. Also, your central nervous system will be at optimal levels again. We will get to know the ingredients later in a short while.

How Long Does it Take for BioSoothe Pro to Work?

As the manufacturer states, BioSoothe Pro works in as little as four days. The official website claims that the results may vary from person to person, and as such, some people can take longer as usual for the supplement to work on them. We are also reminded that if we are running on prescription drugs, we should not stop taking them if we are also taking this supplement. It is essential to be reminded that BioSoothe Pro is just a dietary supplement and is not intended to be some sort of medicine whatsoever.

However, there is a surefire way that we can expect some visible changes when we take BioSoothe Pro. According to the manufacturer, 180 days is needed to see the full changes that the BioSoothe Pro supplement can bring to a human person. This is six bottles worth of the bottled supplement. It will not just soothe your nerve pain but also stop it from ever coming back. They also claim that you’ll feel half your age once you’ve taken at least six bottles of BioSoothe Pro.

While this may sound a lot, this is the recommendation given to anyone who sees the video on the website. It is up to you to decide whether this is real information or just for marketing purposes.

Pros and Cons of BioSoothe Pro

For a quick rundown, here are the pros and cons that you can expect from this wonder-filled BioSoothe Pro supplement.

The pros are:

Made from 100% natural ingredients, vitamins, and extracts.

Can apparently relieve minor and significant nerve pains such as stinging, prickling, burning, and stabbing pains.

Can help you live out your lives fully by being free from nerve pain.

Comes with a free The Better Blood Sugar Protocol book with every purchase

Shipped directly to your homes.

Free shipping fee.

BioSoothe Pro cons are:

No assurance that it will work for you or not, but the official website offers 60 days refund timeframe.

Testimonials in their marketing video on their website sound sketchy.

Product is only sold from their official website and cannot be bought in any physical store or pharmacy.

The takeaway that we can get here is that BioSoothe Pro has many claims for such a small number of ingredients. Not to worry though, we will go in-depth with the ingredients of this supplement soon enough, but first, let us talk about the pros and cons listed above.

While the pros can outweigh the cons in a quantitative battle, the cons are certainly no joke. As someone with a scientific and journalistic background, this product is quite sketchy if you ask me. However, I am here for a review, and to tell you everything about it, I will. Still, I must admit that there are other competitors in the field of nervous dietary supplements that can actually trump BioSoothe Pro in so many ways (like Nerve Renew or something).

Until the conclusion, though, it’s better if we take a grain of salt first rather than dive into hasty generalizations that this dietary supplement is crap when it’s totally not.

In my honest opinion, the BioSoothe Pro supplement is fine, but not that fine. It’s somewhere in the middle.

BioSoothe Pro Costs

A bottle of BioSoothe Pro costs $69 per bottle. What’s interesting about their offer is that it includes free shipping and a book called “The Better Blood Sugar Protocol.” While it sounds cool, I think we can all agree that $69 costs too much. With that said, BioSoothe Pro is also offering a promo for bulk orders!

For the three-bottle package, you can buy each bottle for $59! That’s $177 all in all. You’ll have a $30 discount by purchasing a bulk order of three! However, if you’re looking for a sweet deal, the six-bottle package is the sure winner. You’ll get each bottle of BioSoothe Pro for just $49 if you order in sixes. That means it’s only $249. You’ll get to save $120 from this deal!

Furthermore, it is sad to say that only United States residents are eligible for free shipping. I think they only ship around the United States of America, as no traces of international shipping are mentioned on the website.

If you’ll ask me if it’s worth it, well, let’s just say it isn’t. If we take a closer look, BioSoothe Pro is just labeled vitamins. It’s a combination of five vitamins and one vitamin-like antioxidant in one capsule. That’s it. You can get these essential vitamins from the food that you eat!

Then again, saying those words may be just the thing why it’s called a dietary supplement. It supplements the unhealthy diets of many people in the modern world.

BioSoothe Pro Verdict

BioSoothe Pro is more of a vitamin simulator than a 100% herbal dietary supplement. This makes it inorganic in a sense. It is natural, but it is not organic. Most nutritional supplements nowadays take advantage of herbs since they were once the natural healing sources for many people worldwide. Vitamins are more of an issue since, as mentioned earlier in the ingredients section, some of the vitamins are laboratory versions of their kind. Thus, there are also issues with its natural state.

Remember to consult a doctor or a physician before trying any new products, especially for those already on medication for other pre-existing conditions.

Product Contact:

BioSoothe Pro

support@biosoothepro.com

