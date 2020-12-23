New York, Dec. 23, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Hydraulics Market with COVID-19 Impact Analysis, by Components, Type, End User And Region - Global Forecast to 2025" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05999487/?utm_source=GNW

However, factors such as High high manufacturing and maintenance costs and Increased concerns regarding oil leaks are restraining the market growth.

" Mobile hydraulics to grow at highest CAGR during the forecast period

The increasing requirement of using hydraulic power at remote and difficult terrains leads to the installation of hydraulic cylinders in mobile equipment.Advancements in hydraulics technology have resulted in easy lifting and moving of heavy objects or equipment.



The increased level of stability provided by mobile hydraulic systems during the lifting of heavy loads has made mobile hydraulics preferable for companies. The rise in the adoption of automated heavy construction and mining vehicles is fueling the growth of the mobile segment of the hydraulics market.



Construction Industry to hold a significantly large share of hydraulics market by 2025

The rise in population in emerging countries such as China and India is driving the growth of the construction industry.The US is also expected to witness major growth in the construction industry.



The application of hydraulic cylinders in construction equipment and mobile equipment is supporting market growth. Hydraulic cylinders in construction equipment are used in hitches, excavators, skid steer loaders, backhoes, wheel loaders, motor graders, dumper trucks, dozers, trenchers, road rollers, and other types of equipment used for heavy loading, high cycle rating, and accurate movement.



Market in APAC to grow at highest CAGR during the forecast period

The rapid urbanization and industrialization in developing countries, such as China, Japan, and India, increasing automation activities in the industries are some of the reasons for the growth of the hydraulics products market in APAC.However, COVID-19, a global health emergency and an economic crisis, has impacted the hydraulics market growth in 2020 adversely.



Moreover, Hydraulic equipment is a major component in both construction equipment and agricultural equipment. Since both equipment have high demand in APAC, the market for hydraulics is expected to grow at a substantial rate in the next few years.



Research Coverage

In this report, the hydraulics market has been segmented based on components, type, industry, and region.The hydraulics market based on component has been segmented into cylinders, pumps, motors, valves, filters, accumulators, transmissions, and others systems.



Based on the type, the market has been segmented into mobile and industrial. The study also forecasts the size of the market in four main regions—North America, Europe, APAC, and RoW.



