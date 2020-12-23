New York, Dec. 23, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Infrared Imaging Market with COVID-19 Impact Analysis by Technology, Wavelength, Application, Vertical And Geography - Global Forecast to 2025" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p04031789/?utm_source=GNW

However, the high cost of infrared cameras is currently the major challenge facing the market.



Nonindustrial vertical to dominate infrared imaging market, in terms of size, during the forecast period

The infrared imaging market for nonindustrial vertical is expected to hold a dominant position during the forecast period. The leading position of the nonindustrial vertical can be attributed to the high adoption of infrared imaging products for the security & surveillance application, especially in the military & defense, and civil infrastructure segments.



Uncooled infrared imaging segment segment to hold the largest share of infrared imaging market and witness significant growth from 2020 to 2025

In terms of market size, the uncooled infrared imaging segment segment is expected to dominate the infrared imaging market during the forecast period and is likely to witness significant growth in the said market from 2020 to 2025.Long-wave infrared cameras and near infrared cameras mostly employ uncooled detectors.



These cameras are widely adopted in the security & surveillance application, which accounted for a majority share of the infrared imaging market. This is one of the key factors leading to the dominance of the uncooled segment in the infrared imaging market.



APAC to witness the highest growth in the market during the forecast period

APAC is expected to witness the highest growth in the infrared imaging market during the forecast period.Growing penetration of infrared imaging products in both the industrial and nonindustrial verticals has led to the high growth of APAC in the infrared imaging market.



Since the infrared imaging technology allows users to see beyond the visible spectrum, it has gained popularity for various applications, such as night vision enhancement, moisture detection, temperature monitoring, camouflage detection, and surveillance.

In the process of determining and verifying the market size for several segments and subsegments gathered through secondary research, extensive primary interviews have been conducted with key officials in the infrared imaging market. Following is the breakup of the profiles of primary participants for the report.

• By Company Type: Tier 1 – 35 %, Tier 2 – 45%, and Tier 3 – 20%

• By Designation: C-Level Executives – 35%, Managers – 25%, and Others – 40%

• By Region: Americas – 45%, Europe – 20%, APAC – 30%, and RoW – 5%



The report profiles key players in the infrared imaging market and analyzes their market shares. Players profiled in this report are FLIR Systems (US), Fluke (US), Sensors Unlimited (US), Leonardo DRS (US), Axis Communications (Sweden), Xenics (Belgium), Opgal Optronic Industries (Israel), New Imaging Technologies (France), Allied Vision Technologies (Germany), Lynred (France), COX (South Korea), C-THERMAL (Austria), IRCameras (US), Princeton Infrared Technologies (US), DALI Technology (China), Tonbo Imaging (India), L3Harris Technologies (US), Raptor Photonics (UK), Episensors (US), and Princeton Instruments (US).



Research Coverage

This report segments the infrared imaging market by wavelength, technology, application, vertical, and geography. It also describes major drivers, restraints, challenges, and opportunities about this market, as well as includes market share analysis, value chain analysis, porter’s five forces analysis, trade analysis, ecosystem, technological trends, pricing analysis, key patents, standards and frameworks, and case studies/use cases..



Reasons to Buy This Report



The report segments the infrared imaging market comprehensively

1. The report segments the infrared imaging market comprehensively and provides the closest market size estimation for all subsegments across regions.

2. The report will help stakeholders understand the pulse of the market and provide them with information on key drivers, restraints, challenges, and opportunities about the infrared imaging market.

3. The report will help stakeholders understand their competitors better and gain insights to improve their position in the infrared imaging market. The competitive landscape section describes the competitor ecosystem.



