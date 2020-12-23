New York, Dec. 23, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Medical Thawing System Market By Product Type, By Sample Type, By End Use, By Region, Industry Analysis and Forecast, 2020 - 2026" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05999873/?utm_source=GNW

Biology study is utilized in the discovery of the drug, biobanking, assisted reproduction, cellular therapy, and regenerative medication. The thawing system is utilized for the transport of biopharmaceutical items and safe storage. There are two significant kinds of thawing systems utilized viz. manual and automated. An automated thawing system is manufactured to quickly defrost the live biological substance of a cryogenic vial with high reproducibility and negligible danger of contamination.



The majority of thawing systems transfers the heat to the surface and then depends on conduction to supply that heat to the center of the food. Some utilize electromagnetic radiation to produce heat inside the food. In choosing a thawing system for personal use, a company should strike a balance between thawing time, the capital and operating costs of the systems, appearance end microbiological condition of the product, and processing issues like effluent disposal. Out of these elements, the main criterion is the thawing time that rules the selection of the system. Appearance, microbiological condition, and weight loss are vital if the material is to be maintained in the thawed condition but have low importance if the food is to be utilized for further processing.



By Product Type



Based on Product Type, the market is segmented into Manual and Automated. In 2019, the market has been dominated by manual thawing system with a major market system. The segment share is mainly because of the accessibility of a wide scope of items and high utilization because of the economical prices. The automated thaw system is anticipated to grow at the highest rate due to its features like high adoption rate, simple usage, and portability.



By Sample Type



Based on Sample Type, the market is segmented into Blood, Ovum, Semen, Embryo and Others. The segment of the embryo is anticipated to observe profitable development opportunities during the forecast period. The high development rate of this segment is mainly due to the growth in the live birth rate due to the donation of embryos and pregnancy rate. Furthermore, the growing adoption of in vitro fertilization (IVF) technique for infertility is fueling the demand for advanced thawing systems.



By End Use



Based on End Use, the market is segmented into Blood Bank & Transfusion centers, Hospitals, Tissue Banks, Biotechnology & Pharma and Other End Uses. The tissue bank segment is anticipated to grow with the high growth during the forecast period. Tissues banks are considered institutions that recover and store human cadaver tissues for medical studies and education. The most generally stored tissues that are stored and harvested include cartilage, skin, tendons, bone joints, cornea, and dura mater.



By Region



Based on Regions, the market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Latin America, Middle East & Africa. The Asia Pacific region is going to observe the highest growth rate during the forecast years. The region comprises of growing economies, significantly China, India, and Japan. These nations consist of a huge number of patients with a high chronic disease rate. A rise in the number of chronic diseases that result in failures of organs is anticipated to fuel the demand for thawed blood.



The market research report covers the analysis of key stake holders of the market. Key companies profiled in the report include General Electric (GE) Co. (GE Healthcare), Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc., Cardinal Health, Inc., Helmer Scientific, Inc., Sarstedt AG & Company, Boekel Scientific, Inc., Barkey GmbH & Co. KG, BioCision LLC, Sartorius AG and CytoTherm LP.



Strategies deployed in Medical Thawing System Market



Sep-2020: Boekel Scientific released the FS100, a new high capacity floor standing platelet incubator and agitator for storing platelets in hospitals and blood centers. This device can store up to 100 units of platelets and uses advanced thermoelectric heating and cooling to maintain platelets at the ideal storage temperature.



Jun-2020: GE Healthcare acquired Asymptote, the specialist in cryochain technology for sensitive cellular therapies. The acquisition bridged a critical gap in GE Healthcare’s end-to-end ecosystem of products and services for cell therapy production, and is an important piece of the portfolio enabling the industrialization of these life-saving therapies.



Jun-2019: Barkey signed a reseller distribution agreement with FreMon Scientific, a provider of biomedical devices. Together, the companies aimed to save lives with precision, controlled, reliable warming and thawing technology and protocols.



Jan-2019: Helmer Scientific introduced the GX Solutions, professional medical-grade refrigerators with OptiCool cooling systems. These refrigerators are designed for the medication, vaccine, blood and patient sample storage. The professional medical-grade refrigerators provide optimized control in three important areas: temperature management, noise management, and energy management.



Sep-2017: GE Healthcare launched the first in its VIA Thaw series, the VIA Thaw CB1000 for thawing large volumes of cell therapies cryopreserved in cryo-bags. This range of innovative automated, dry thawing units delivers users with control over the thawing of sensitive therapies, and addresses the challenges faced by cell therapy companies.



Scope of the Study



Market Segments Covered in the Report:



By Product Type



• Manual



• Automated



By Sample Type



• Blood



• Ovum



• Semen



• Embryo



• Others



By End Use



• Blood Bank & Transfusion centers



• Hospitals



• Tissue Banks



• Biotechnology & Pharma



• Other End Uses



By Geography



• North America



o US



o Canada



o Mexico



o Rest of North America



• Europe



o Germany



o UK



o France



o Russia



o Spain



o Italy



o Rest of Europe



• Asia Pacific



o China



o Japan



o India



o South Korea



o Singapore



o Malaysia



o Rest of Asia Pacific



• LAMEA



o Brazil



o Argentina



o UAE



o Saudi Arabia



o South Africa



o Nigeria



o Rest of LAMEA



Companies Profiled



• General Electric (GE) Co. (GE Healthcare)



• Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc.



• Cardinal Health, Inc.



• Helmer Scientific, Inc.



• Sarstedt AG & Company



• Boekel Scientific, Inc.



• Barkey GmbH & Co. KG



• BioCision LLC



• Sartorius AG



• CytoTherm LP



Unique Offerings



• Exhaustive coverage



• Highest number of market tables and figures



• Subscription based model available



• Guaranteed best price



• Assured post sales research support with 10% customization free

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05999873/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001