It can calculate both blood pressure and the rhythm of the pulse. An integrated antimicrobial is used in this specific cuff. A blood pressure cuff consists of an inflatable bladder in an elastic sleeve (cuff). To calculate the blood pressure of a subject, the cuff is utilized.



The device consists of a textile material generally wrapped around an inflatable bladder. The cuff of the medical system drapes around the wrist or arm of the subject and the bladder is enlarged. The growing adoption of sedentary lifestyles, globally, is the main component pushing the demand for medical devices cuffs. Leading causes of high blood pressure and cardiovascular disorders (CVDs) are unhealthy lifestyle choices, for example, alcohol and smoking addiction. For example, as per the research by the American Heart Association published in 2018, approximately 92.1 million individuals in the U.S. were suffering from CVD in one or another form. In comparison to cancer and other chronic diseases, CVD is the highest cause of mortality in the country. Cuffed blood pressure management items assist in stabilizing and decrease certain problems and therefore, a multiplication of unhealthy lifestyle choices is probably going to boost the demand for cuffs for medical devices.



By Product Type



Based on Product Type, the market is segmented into Blood Pressure Cuffs, Cuffed Endotracheal Tube and Tracheostomy Tube. The medical devices cuffs market was dominated by blood pressure cuff segment and held the highest market revenue share in 2019. This is due to the rising adoption of home care serviced and increasing instances of elevated blood pressure and cardiovascular illnesses.



By End User



Based on End User, the market is segmented into Hospitals, Clinics, Ambulatory Surgery Centers and Others. The segment of ambulatory surgery centers is expected to observe the highest rate of growth over the forecast period. Ambulatory surgery centers and outpatient surgery centers are synonymous with each other and are commonly chosen by patients going through less complex surgical procedures and need less time to stay. In a current scenario, the demand for minimally invasive procedures is also growing across the world due to its numerous benefits, which as a result likely to surge the demand for ambulatory surgical centers.



By Region



Based on Regions, the market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Latin America, Middle East & Africa. Asia Pacific is expected to observe a vital development rate during the forecast period. The market is significantly boosted by the rising rate of cardiovascular diseases and respiratory diseases. Moreover, developing countries, for example, China, Japan, South Korea, and India are also anticipated to observe a vital development rate over the forecast period. Additionally, the existence of numerous regional players in China and Japan may also propel the growth of this market.



The market research report covers the analysis of key stake holders of the market. Key companies profiled in the report include Medtronic PLC, Teleflex, Inc., ConvaTec Group PLC, Koninklijke Philips N.V., Cook Medical, Inc. (Cook Group), Smiths Group PLC (Smiths Medical, Inc.), Well Lead Medical Co., Ltd., TRACOE Medical GmbH, Pulmodyne, Inc. and Troge Medical GmbH.



Scope of the Study



Market Segments Covered in the Report:



By Product Type



• Blood Pressure Cuffs



• Cuffed Endotracheal Tube



• Tracheostomy Tube



By End User



• Hospitals



• Clinics



• Ambulatory Surgery Centers



• Others



By Geography



• North America



o US



o Canada



o Mexico



o Rest of North America



• Europe



o Germany



o UK



o France



o Russia



o Spain



o Italy



o Rest of Europe



• Asia Pacific



o China



o Japan



o India



o South Korea



o Singapore



o Malaysia



o Rest of Asia Pacific



• LAMEA



o Brazil



o Argentina



o UAE



o Saudi Arabia



o South Africa



o Nigeria



o Rest of LAMEA



Companies Profiled



• Medtronic PLC



• Teleflex, Inc.



• ConvaTec Group PLC



• Koninklijke Philips N.V.



• Cook Medical, Inc. (Cook Group)



• Smiths Group PLC (Smiths Medical, Inc.)



• Well Lead Medical Co., Ltd.



• TRACOE Medical GmbH



• Pulmodyne, Inc.



• Troge Medical GmbH



