Company announcement nr. 48

Fredericia, December 23th 2020



Waturu Holding A/S – information to investors



Trading in the shares of Waturu Holding A/S has been suspended until further notice.



The Company follows the rules of Nasdaq First North Growth Market to the best of its ability and will continue to do so.



The company is working on a plan to bring the company out of the current situation and this will

probably mean changes among the partners and advisers to the company as well as changes in the

management.



The company and it´s subsidiary Aquaturu A/S has products in testing with partners and potential customers.



The company does not comment on rumors, according to the companys information policy and the management regrets the challenges the suspension has for the companys investors.

About Waturu Holding A/S



Waturu Holding A/S is a Greentech company, which develops innovative water technology for heating or

treating water, with the focus on ensuring bacteria-free water and reducing water and energy consumption for heating hot water in properties and thus ensuring CO2 savings.



Waturu Holding A/S is a major shareholder in the medical company Watgen Medical A/S which businessarea are within treating wounds and inflammation.

Furthermore Waturu Holding A/S is a major shareholder in the aquaculture technology company Aquaturu A/S, which supplies products for lowering bacteria, algae and parasites, in land based fishfarms.

Further information:



CEO Toke Reedtz, cell.: +45 5188 1262, e-mail: toke@waturu.com

Waturu Holding A/S

Sjællandsgade 32

7100 Vejle



Certified Adviser

Tofte & Company ApS

Christian IX Gade 7, 3 rd ,

1111 København

Phone.: +45 71961030

Contact: Sasja Dalgaard, mobile: +45 26100877, e-mail: sd@toftecompany.com

Website: toftecompany.com



Nasdaq First North Growth Market



