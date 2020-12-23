CHANGE OF CAPITAL AND CANCELLATION OF SHARES
Clichy, France – 23 December 2020 - During its meeting held on 08 December 2020, the Board of Directors of SOCIETE BIC decided, as authorized by the Shareholders, to proceed to a capital decrease through cancellation of 136,383 shares effective 21 December 2020.
Upon completion of these transactions, the share capital of SOCIETE BIC amounts to 173,412,173.74 euros divided into 45,395,857 shares of 3.82 euros each, fully paid-up.
BIC is a world leader in stationery, lighters, and shavers. For more than 75 years, the Company has honored the tradition of providing high-quality, affordable products to consumers everywhere. Through this unwavering dedication, BIC has become one of the most recognized brands and is a trademark registered worldwide. Today, BIC products are sold in more than 160 countries around the world and feature iconic brands such as Cello®, Conté®, BIC FlexTM, Lucky Stationery, Made For YOUTM, Soleil®, Tipp-Ex®, Wite-Out®, and more. In 2019, BIC Net Sales were 1,949.4 million euros. The Company is listed on "Euronext Paris," is part of the SBF120 and CAC Mid 60 indexes and is recognized for its commitment to sustainable development and education. It received an A- Leadership score from CDP. For more, visit www.bicworld.com or follow us on LinkedIn, Instagram, Twitter, or YouTube.
2021 AGENDA – ALL DATES TO BE CONFIRMED
|Full-Year 2020 Results
|17 February 2021
|Conference call and Webcast
|Q1 2021 Results
|28 April 2021
|Conference call
|2021 AGM
|19 May 2021
|Meeting
|H1 2021 Results
|29 July 2021
|Conference call
|Q3 2021 Results
|28 October 2021
|Conference call
