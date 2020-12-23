New York, Dec. 23, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Light Sensor Market By Function, By Output, By End User, By Region, Industry Analysis and Forecast, 2020 - 2026" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05999870/?utm_source=GNW

These new technologies are often supported by Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Machine Learning.



Development in industrial automation advances in the telecommunication industry and a rise in IoT and connected devices are some of the factors that boost the growth of the light sensors market. There is a high impact of photonics applications in smart city infrastructure with respect to communication technologies, sensing, and smart lighting. At the same time, a few other rising technologies like nanoscale photonics are also seeing huge demand in smart city infrastructure, hence driving the demand for light sensors.



Factors such as the miniaturization of sensors, the growing use of consumer electronics, and the rising demand for implementing renewable energy are boosting the demand for light sensors. In addition, advances in the automotive sector, smart homes, and outdoor lighting are anticipated to propel the market growth. Factors such as advanced manufacturing technologies, low-cost and high-speed electronic circuits, and innovative signal processing methods fueled the recent development in sensor technologies. Robust technical solutions are offered by these new advancements in the field, hence increasing economic efficiency, reliability, and quality of technical products.



By Function



Based on Function, the market is segmented into Proximity Detection, Ambient Light Sensing, RGB Color Sensing, Gesture Recognition and Others. The segment of ambient light sensing is anticipated to develop at a considerable rate due to the rising demand for electronic products. Light sensors have become an integral component of consumer electronics to fulfill various design requirements. Furthermore, ambient light sensing technology is getting popular due to its rising adoption in smart electronics. This is significant because of the fact that light detectors assist in adjusting the intensity of LED and LCD screens according to the amount of ambient light. They also save energy and provide a suitable amount of screen brightness to users.



By Output



Based on Output, the market is segmented into Digital and Analog. On the basis of output, the market was dominated by the digital segment with a significant share in 2019. In applications like air conditioning and heating ventilation, lighting controls, or temperature control system, the control features are required to be adjusted on the basis of the intensity of ambient light. Digital light detectors have become integral in such circumstances. With the rising use of screen-based devices like smartphones, television sets, and laptops, the segment of the digital light sensor is probably going to observe major developments in the next few years.



By End User



Based on End User, the market is segmented into Consumer Electronics, Automotive, Healthcare, Industrial and Others. The increasing implementation of ambient light sensors and proximity sensors in mobile devices has increased the development of the consumer electronics segment in the light sensors market. The technologies in the car with in-built proximity sensors and gesture recognition features have provided the driver with a user-friendly interface. Besides, the growing safety of drivers and assistance is encouraging the development of the market for the automotive sector.



By Region



Based on Regions, the market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Latin America, Middle East & Africa. Asia-Pacific (APAC) would dominate the light sensor market in the near future, due to the increasing need for consumer electronics and automobiles and the emerging population in the region. In the regional automotive segment, the acceptance of electric vehicles (EV) is a leading trend, as authorities of many countries are increasing support for their deployment.



The major strategies followed by the market participants are Product Launches and Partnerships. Based on the Analysis presented in the Cardinal matrix; Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd. is the major forerunner in the Light Sensor Market. Companies such as Vishay Intertechnology, Inc., Analog Devices, Inc., and Everlight Electronics Co., Ltd., AMS AG, Rohm Semiconductors Co., Ltd., STMicroelectronics N.V., Sharp Corporation, Broadcom, Inc., and Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation are some of the key innovators in the market.



The market research report covers the analysis of key stake holders of the market. Key companies profiled in the report include Broadcom, Inc., Analog Devices, Inc., Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd. (Samsung Group), STMicroelectronics N.V., Sharp Corporation, Rohm Semiconductors Co., Ltd., Vishay Intertechnology, Inc., Everlight Electronics Co., Ltd. and AMS AG.



Strategies deployed in Light Sensor Market



Partnerships, Collaborations, and Agreements:



Jul-2019: AMS came into collaboration with SmartSens Technology. The collaboration aimed to broaden AMS’ portfolio for all three 3D technologies; Active Stereo Vision (ASV), Time-of-Flight (ToF), and Structured Light (SL) while accelerating time to market for a differentiated set of new products. Both the companies focused on 3D Near Infrared (NIR) sensors for facial recognition and applications needed a high Quantum Efficiency (QE) in the NIR range (2D and 3D).



Jun-2019: Analog Devices collaborated with First Sensor AG. This collaboration aimed to launch the autonomous sensing technology serving unmanned automotive, underwater and aerial vehicles in smart agriculture, transportation, industrial manufacturing, and other industries. Both companies planned to develop LIDAR products that served automotive and industrial manufacturing applications.



Mar-2019: Sharp collaborated with Office Automation Solutions. This collaboration aimed to launch the KC-G40M Air Purifier with Humidifier designed to boast the smart holistic cleaning of the indoor air using dual technology.



Jul-2018: Analog Devices came into collaboration with Baidu. The collaboration aimed to enhance autonomous driving solutions for Project Apollo. Both the companies shared their resources and technologies to further develop the sensing and navigation application for Project Apollo including RADAR, LIDAR, Inertial Measurement Units (IMU), A2B/C2B bus, and digital signal processing (DSP) products.



Jun-2018: Rohm collaborated with Kionix. The collaboration aimed to launch the RoKiX Sensor Node. The sensors enabled the measurement of 3D-acceleration, 3D-magnetism, 3D-rotation, atmospheric pressure, and temperature by default sensors.



Acquisition and Mergers:



Jul-2020: Analog Devices acquired Maxim Integrated. The acquisition broadened Analog Devices’ product offerings across multiple markets. It also strengthened its position as a leader in the semiconductor market.



Mar-2016: Analog Devices took over SNAP Sensor SA. This acquisition strengthened Analog Devices’ leadership position in sensing and signals processing and built upon platform-level Internet of Things (IoT) solutions like ADI’s award-winning Blackfin Low Power Imaging Platform (BLiP).



Product Launches and Product Expansions:



Nov-2020: STMicroelectronics introduced VL53L5. The product expanded the portfolio of FlightSense Time-of-Flight (ToF) sensors. It offers radical performance improvement in laser autofocus, presence detection, touch-to-focus, and gesture interfaces while helping developers make more innovative imaging applications.



Nov-2020: b Rohm launched VCSEL technology. The demand for VCSEL is expected to increase, with the advent of Automated Guided Vehicles (AGVs) and industrial inspection systems using gesture and shape recognition.



Nov-2020: Vishay launched a new fully integrated Automotive Grade proximity and ambient light sensor for gesture recognition. The AEC-Q101 certified sensor features an interrupt function and supports the I2C bus communication interface for portable electronics and smart home, industrial, and automotive applications.



Sep-2020: AMS unveiled the TMD3719. It is the industry’s first optical sensor that integrated ambient light sensing, proximity detection, and flicker detection sensing in a single module optimized for operation supporting a smartphone’s OLED display screen.



Jul-2020: AMS launched the world’s smallest integrated ambient light sensor (ALS) and proximity detection module, the TMD2755. The product enabled mobile handset OEM’s serving the mid-range market category to develop mobile devices with virtually bezel-less displays.



Jan-2020: Vishay unveiled VCNL36821S and VCNL36826S. Both the sensors were designed for increasing the efficiency and performance in consumer and industrial applications. VCNL36821S and VCNL36826S sensors combined with a photodiode, signal processing IC, and 12-bit ADC in a compact 2.55 mm by 2.05 mm by 1.0 mm surface-mount package.



Sep-2019: Everlight Electronics launched EL SMARTLED series. The series consisted of an embedded intelligent IC driver to better manage colors and adjust the brightness through a controller and provided complete and smart solutions for OEMs.



Apr-2019: Vishay introduced VCNL4040. The VCNL4040 combined an IR emitter, photodetectors for proximity and ambient light, a signal processing IC, and a 16-bit ADC. This new device is offered in one of the market’s smallest surface-mount packages, at only 4x2x1.1mm. The three-in-one sensor featured an interrupt function and helped an I²C bus communications interface, which significantly simplified window and sensor placement.



Feb-2019: STMicroelectronics launched an innovative full-color ambient light sensor (ALS), VD6281. The VD6281 lets the camera correct white balance and enhance the color presentation and set an appropriate exposure for the camera to avoid flicker artifacts and remove banding in pictures and videos.



Dec-2018: Sharp introduced the new “J Series” Room Air Purifiers especially designed and built for India. The series deployed the high-density Active Plasmacluster Technology coupled with Passive Mechanical Filtration Systems to trap and remove the harmful substances.



Dec-2018: Vishay launched VCNL4030X01, a fully integrated automotive-grade proximity and an ambient light sensor that came completed with four different slave address options. VCNL4030X01 features Filtron technology, combined with photodetectors for proximity and ambient light, a signal conditioning IC, a 16-bit ADC, and a high-power IRED in a 4 × 2.36 × 0.75-mm surface-mount package.



