The availability of food Slicer and dicers is varied on the basis of the type of food required to be chopped. Food Slicer are formed of rough die-cast aluminum that envelops the joints with a unique slanted cutting surface, which allows easy slicing. Majority of the Slicer contains adaptable thickness regulator that varies from deli-thin to half an inch. To slice products like cheese, fruits, meat, and vegetables, the detachable stainless-steel blades are ideal. Technological advancement has assisted commercial Slicer and dicers to enhance the quality of food and expand productivity. The market of food Slicer and dicer is highly divided with the existence of numerous players. Nonetheless, dicer and commercial slicer producers are integrated due to adherence to standards and certifications.



The rising inclinations for food Slicer because of the growth in the significance of thriving food bloggers and food consumption is expected to boost market growth. Home-based food Slicer are getting growing prominence as they decrease the required time to chop different kinds of foods as compared to conventional equipment like household slicer. The rising inclination for effective food equipment across the residential segment is accelerating the demand for household slicers. The acceptance, introduction, and adoption of new and foreign cuisines and the rising trend of finger foods are probably going to boost the demand for specialized tools.



By Product



Based on Product, the market is segmented into Manual and Automatic. In 2019, manual Slicer held the highest share of the revenue. The growing availability of an item at various ranges of prices has been a significant component boosting the segment. These items provide superior accuracy, enhanced control, and clean slicing of food items, such as fruits and vegetables. The increasing interest in cooking shows, specifically among the youth population, boosts the demand for plain Slicer so as to have all the necessary equipment while cooking at home.



By Distribution Channel



Based on Distribution Channel, the market is segmented into Online and Offline. The segment of the online distribution channel is anticipated to observe the highest growth during the forecast period with a major CAGR. The rising penetration of the Internet among the middle-class income group, alongside the growing utilization of smartphones and similar devices, is among the major reasons behind the increasing prominence of online retail channels. Customers are quickly moving towards online purchasing with the growth of e-commerce giants like Amazon, Alibaba, eBay, and JD.com.



By Region



Based on Regions, the market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Latin America, Middle East & Africa. Asia Pacific is anticipated to observe the high growth during the forecast period with a major CAGR. China, India, Japan, South Korea, Singapore, and India are the major markets that offer various growth opportunities for the product in the next few years. The high amount of penetration and availability of utility Slicer in the residential segments of the region are encouraging customers to choose low- and medium-priced items. Nonetheless, the growing preferences of customers to putting investment in superior-quality conventional equipment for testing different and new cuisines is anticipated to boost the demand for the product in the region.



The market research report covers the analysis of key stake holders of the market. Key companies profiled in the report include Sirman s.p.a, Weber Maschinenbau GmbH, Deville Technologies, Inc., MHS Schneidetechnik GmbH, Foodmate, Inc., Bizerba SE & Co. KG, Magurit Gefrierschneider GmbH, Swedlinghaus Srl, Hallde and Brunner-Anliker GmbH.



