Roanoke, VA, Dec. 23, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Foot Levelers, Inc. is excited to announce it will continue its title sponsorship of the Foot Levelers Blue Ridge Marathon and Half Marathon for the next three years. This marks their 9th year as the title sponsor. Next year’s race will be held Saturday, April 17, 2021 in Roanoke, VA, where the Foot Levelers corporate office is located.

The Foot Levelers Blue Ridge Marathon is considered “America’s Toughest Road Marathon” due to a change in elevation of over 7,430 feet, greater than any other U.S. road marathon. The course begins and ends in downtown Roanoke, winding through the Blue Ridge Parkway to the peaks of Mill Mountain and Roanoke Mountain with hills throughout the routes. The breathtaking views and natural beauty of the Blue Ridge mountains along with the challenge of the elevation make this race like no other.

The highly popular event creates unforgettable memories and experiences for participants and their friends and families. The Roanoke community feels the same anticipation as race weekend approaches and they come together to welcome visitors. Members of the Foot Levelers team share the excitement and are highly involved in the races, from participating to helping out in various race events.

"I ran the inaugural Blue Ridge Half Marathon in 2010 and am looking forward to running my 10th race in the series in April," says Foot Levelers associate Kelli Daniels. "This race is by far one of my favorites. It's very well-run with great volunteers and a very supportive community. The pre- and post-race events are filled with local highlights and spotlight the gorgeous Roanoke area."

Half marathon participant Josh Barto, also a Foot Levelers associate, enjoys the unique challenges of the race series. "There are stretches that can be pretty grueling and test the body and mind to their limits," he observes. "Like making it to the glorious sign on top of Mill Mountain, only to realize that you still have to conquer Roanoke Mountain directly afterwards, and it's even steeper! My favorite part of the course was the Peakwood area, which is pretty but deceivingly tough. I was slowing down tremendously when I got to a little roundabout, where the wonderful residents had set up a buffet with delicious snacks and drinks! It tasted like success and helped me enjoy the last few miles of the race with a smile on my face."

“For the last eight years, we have been proud to support this race series that celebrates health for participants of all ages and fitness levels,” said Jamie Greenawalt, Senior Vice President of Business Development at Foot Levelers, Inc. “Foot Levelers custom orthotics have helped patients live more active and fulfilling lives for almost 70 years, so this partnership is a natural extension of our commitment to proactive wellness. We are excited to welcome attendees to our beautiful Blue Ridge Mountains and share all that the Roanoke area has to offer with our guests. Whether you are coming for the first time or are a past participant, we wish you a successful and enjoyable race.”

The three-day race weekend includes a full marathon, half marathon, 10K, 5K, and a Family 1 Miler. Plans include food, events, live music and fun for the whole family. Many activities are free and open to the public.

The organizers and sponsors of the race are committed to the health and safety of all participants. Check the race website for the latest COVID event updates.

The Foot Levelers Blue Ridge Marathon began in 2010. It has continued to grow and attract participants from all over the world. It is a 100% non-profit event and all proceeds go to charities in the Roanoke area. The main beneficiary is the Friends of the Blue Ridge Parkway. To date, the races have generated over $185,000 to the charities and produced an economic impact of around $4.5 million.

Foot Levelers, Inc.

Foot Levelers, Inc., the world’s premiere provider of custom orthotics and other therapeutic products, has been serving healthcare professionals for nearly 70 years. Foot Levelers supports every step patients take to enjoy fuller and happier lives at work, home, or play. Visit FootLevelers.com, like us on Facebook, and follow us on Twitter (@FootLevelers) and Instagram (@FootLevelers) to learn more about Foot Levelers.

