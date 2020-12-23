New York, Dec. 23, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "US Software Defined Data Center Market Forecast to 2027 - COVID-19 Impact and Country Analysis By Component and Industry Vertical" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05999827/?utm_source=GNW

SDDC offers a secured user portal with a web-based server that delivers the data effectively and securely.



This data center also permits the end user to access the data and information with the help of virtualization and cloud technology. Additionally, SDDC is an advanced data management solution that monitors as well as builds a backup of the data.



Market Overview and Dynamics



The US software defined data center market was valued at US$ 14.30 billion in 2019 and is projected to reach US$ 50.93 billion by 2027; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 17.4% from 2020 to 2027. The Ever-increasing growth of big data and cost-effectiveness has led to growth in the adoption of software defined data center across various industries, such as retail, BFSI, and telecom & IT. Consequently, the deployment of SDDC across the organizations is anticipated to boost, owing to automate and streamlined software-based data center operations. Nevertheless, the emerging issue of data security is one of the significant restraints faced by software defined data center market.



Key Market Segments



In terms of component, the solution segment accounted for the largest share of the US software defined data center market in 2019. Furthermore, by industry vertical, the IT & telecom segment led the software defined data center market.



Major Sources and Companies Listed



A few major primary and secondary sources referred to for preparing this report on the software defined data center market in US are company websites, annual reports, financial reports, national government documents, and statistical database, among others. Major companies listed in the software defined data center market report are VMware, Inc, Microsoft Corporation, Juniper Networks Inc., Oracle Corporation, Cisco Systems, Inc, FUJITSU LIMITED, Citrix Systems, Inc, Hewlett Packard Enterprise Development LP (HPE), UnitedPrivateCloud, and Nutanix, Inc.



US SOFTWARE DEFINED DATA CENTER MARKET SEGMENTATION



Software Defined Data Center Market – by Component



Solution

Service



Software Defined Data Center Market – by Industry Vertical



BFSI

Retail

IT & Telecom

Healthcare

Others



Company Profiles



VMware, Inc

Microsoft Corporation

Juniper Networks Inc.

Oracle Corporation

Cisco Systems, Inc

FUJITSU LIMITED

Citrix Systems, Inc

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Development LP (HPE)

UnitedPrivateCloud

Nutanix, Inc.

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05999827/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001