Technical advisor, turned author and entrepreneur Antoine Cureton launches SolidRatio LLC and published new easy guide to investing for novice stockholders-to help them get back on their feet.

Baltimore, Maryland, Dec. 23, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- At a time when many are struggling with the effects of the global health crisis on the country's economy and on many businesses, technical advisor, turned author and entrepreneur Antoine Cureton (@solidified on Instagram) launches SolidRatio LLC and published new easy guide to investing for novice stockholders-to help them get back on their feet. The booming company provides a wide variety of training courses, tools and publications, including the Amazon best-selling book Structures of a Solid Investment that help people understand complex concepts such as dividend investing and options trading, concepts that can really help people in their time of need.

Fueled by its founder and CEO's passion and purpose to make a difference in the lives of as many people as possible, SolidRatio is expected to provide clarity, direction, and hope to people in the low-income and middle-class sectors. Its primary mission is to be a catalyst for change by giving people the tools they need to make promising and sustainable decisions for their future investments.

"I'm not just helping people ‘make money,' I'm impacting lives. I’m bringing investing into inner-city households, teaching youth about dividend investing-who are now proudly purchasing stocks. I helped a woman and her husband who were having a hard time with health and childcare expenses absorb some of the costs. This is so much bigger than me. I'm on a mission to use my superpower to give people understanding that then brings them income," Cureton reveals.

Teaching people how to navigate around options trading is one of the company's strongest services. In order to reach as many people as possible and to break the barriers between them and the potentials of options trading, Cureton offers a free webinar designed to intensify peoples' interest in investing.

The one-hour session caters to novice investors as well as season stockholders and available to the first 100 registered guests on a first-come, first-serve basis. Students gain a basic knowledge of the stock market, how to avoid making costly mistakes and how to generate wealth using intelligent investment strategies.

The free investment training sessions are held via the Zoom streaming platform. Whether they decide to move on to the next course or not, the free webinar itself is enough to boost their confidence to pursue the many benefits of dividend investing and options trading.

Cureton is undeniably the beating heart of the organization. It is his remarkable skill set and compassion for others that brought to life a company that is set to impact not just families but also communities, and even government programs in the future. His expertise on information technology has made him a sought-after technical advisor for his exceptional contributions to the success of several business giants, including T Rowe Price, Bank of America, and Verizon to mention a few.

His love for everything involving technology has also inspired the rising CEO to encourage more people of color to get involved in the tech industry. Determined to pave the way for the next generation of technology experts, he invested a lot of his time into mentoring youth and partnering with testing sites to expose them to entry-level certifications like the A+ and CCENT.

As a Black entrepreneur on the rise and in a constant state of finding innovative ways to contribute to communities, Cureton is expected to create more educational tools that will highlight dividend investing, technology, credit awareness, options trading, and financial literacy via SolidRatio, making it a powerful platform for learning. In the near future, the company plans to expand into a tech certification portal, where individuals can acquire the necessary skills in order to transition seamlessly into a tech career.

With Antoine Cureton at the helm of taking SolidRatio to the next level, more people will be empowered to create a better future for themselves. As a company that cares deeply for the future of the next generation, it will only be a matter of time before it becomes the best and most comprehensive learning portal in the country.

