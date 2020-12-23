NEW YORK, Dec. 23, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rosen Law Firm, a global investor rights law firm, continues to investigate potential securities claims on behalf of shareholders of CD Projekt S.A. (OTC: OTGLY, OTGLF) resulting from allegations that CD Projekt may have issued materially misleading business information to the investing public.



On December 18, 2020, Market Insider reported that “Sony announced on Friday that it was pulling [Cyberpunk 2077] from its PlayStation Store and offering full refunds to players following a wave of complaints about the long-awaited title.” The Market Insider report also quoted the Company’s co-CEO stating during an analyst call that “[a]fter three delays, we were too focused on releasing the game,” and “[w]e ignored signals about the need for additional time to refine the game on the base last-gen consoles.”

On this news, the Company’s American depositary share (“ADS”) price fell $3.49 per ADS, or 15%, to close at $18.50 per ADS on December 18, 2020.

