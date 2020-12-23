New York, Dec. 23, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "US Data Center Infrastructure Management Market Forecast to 2027 - COVID-19 Impact and Country Analysis By Component, Data Center Type, Application, and Industry Vertical" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05999824/?utm_source=GNW

Various aspects are covered under DCIM, which includes asset tracking, space management, utility management, consolidating location and resources, and analyzing virtual and logical systems, among others.



Market Overview and Dynamics



The US DCIM market was valued at US$ 465.2 million in 2019 and is projected to reach US$ 1469.0 million by 2027; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 15.7% from 2020 to 2027. DCIM market is majorly driven by factors such as end-to-end visibility, and increasing demand for energy efficient data centers. High-density blade servers and storage solutions used in data centers offer increased compute capacity per Watt of energy consumed. This is anticipated to put pressure on data center companies intending to decrease their energy consumption as well as optimize data center efficiency. It is anticipated to boost the DCIM market.



Key Market Segments



In terms of component, the solution segment accounted for the largest share of the US DCIM market in 2019.Based on data center type, the tier I & II segment held the major market share in 2019.



Furthermore, by application, the asset management segment led the DCIM market.



Major Sources and Companies Listed



A few major primary and secondary sources referred to for preparing this report on the DCIM market in US are company websites, annual reports, financial reports, national government documents, and statistical database, among others. Major companies listed in the DCIM market report are Schneider Electric, Nlyte Software Limited, CommScope Inc., Panduit, Vertiv Holdings Co, Cormant, Inc., Sunbird Software, Inc, FNT Software, UnityOneCloud, and Device42, Inc.



US DCIM MARKET SEGMENTATION



DCIM Market – by Component



Solution

Service



Data Center Infrastructure Management Market – by Data Center Type



Tier I & II

Tier III

Tier IV



Data Center Infrastructure Management Market – by Application



Asset Management

Network Management

Cooling Management

Power Management

Security Management



Data Center Infrastructure Management Market – by Industry Vertical



BFSI

Manufacturing

IT & Telecom

Government

Healthcare

Others



Company Profiles



Schneider Electric,

Nlyte Software Limited

CommScope Inc

Panduit,

Vertiv Holdings Co

Cormant, Inc.

Sunbird Software, Inc,

FNT Software

UnityOneCloud

Device42, Inc.

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05999824/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001