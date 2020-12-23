New York, Dec. 23, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "US Data Center Colocation Market Forecast to 2027 - COVID-19 Impact and Country Analysis By Type, by Enterprise Size, and by Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05999823/?utm_source=GNW





The US is well connected to Asia-Pacific and Europe with submarine cables extending from four major markets on the West Coast and five key markets on the East Coast.There are ~2,600 US data centers, the majority of these data center colocation facilities are situated on the Atlantic Seaboard.



Large carrier-neutral American data centers characterize rich ecosystem and advanced equipment that facilitates maximum uptime and connectivity to numerous service providers.Further, energy is a key concern for the data centers and the country has better coverage of the energy sector.



The US is energized by 21% green or renewable sources, with the remaining provided by nuclear or fossil fuels. This offers colocation facilities ample opportunities to get beneficial of green energy. Thus, all the above-mentioned facts are contributing to the increasing number of data centers colocations across the country.



Market Overview and Dynamics



The US data center colocation market was valued at US$ 13.18 billion in 2019 and is projected to reach US$ 35.10 billion by 2027; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 13.1% from 2020 to 2027. The increasing enterprise demands for cost-effective solutions to reduce overall IT cost and growing disaster recovery and business continuity requirements are some of the key driving factors for global data center colocation market. However, high initial and maintenance costs may hinder the growth of the market in some applications. Despite some limitations, developments in edge computing and surge in demand for advanced data center infrastructure due to advent of 5G services are the major factors that are anticipated to drive the future growth of data center colocation market.



Key Market Segments



The market for US data center colocation is segmented into type, enterprise size, industry, and geography.Based on type, the market is segmented into retail and wholesale.



In 2019, the retail segment held the largest share of the US data center colocation market.Based on enterprise size, the data center colocation market is divided into SMEs and large enterprises.



SMEs segment is expected to be the fastest growing segment over the forecast period.Further, based on industry, the market is segmented into IT & Telecom, BFSI, healthcare, retail, and others.



In 2019, the IT & telecom segment held the largest share of the US data center colocation market. Whereas, BFSI segment is anticipated to be the fastest growing segment during the forecast period.



Major Sources and Companies Listed



Some of the key players operating in the US data center colocation market include Equinix Inc., Cyxtera Technologies, Inc., Digital Realty Trust LP, CoreSite Realty Corporation, CyrusOne, Inc., QTS Realty Trust, Inc., 365 Data Centers, and UnitedLayer.



US DATA CENTER COLOCATION MARKET SEGMENTATION



US Data Center Colocation Market – By Type



Retail

Wholesale



US Data Center Colocation Market – By Enterprise Size



SMEs

Large Enterprises



US Data Center Colocation Market – By Industry Vertical



BFSI

Telecom & IT

Healthcare

Retail

Others



Company Profiles:



Equinix, Inc.

Digital Realty Trust, L.P.

Cyxtera Technologies, Inc

CyrusOne, Inc.

CoreSite Realty Corporation

QTS Realty Trust, Inc.

365 Data Centers

NTT Communications

Telehouse

UnitedLayer, LLC

