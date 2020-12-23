New York, Dec. 23, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "North America Unified Endpoint Management Market Forecast to 2027 - COVID-19 Impact and Regional Analysis by Component, Platform, Organization Size, and End User" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05999784/?utm_source=GNW

Significant growth in number of endpoints across organizations is expected to surge the unified endpoint management market growth in North America. In present era of digital and connected workplaces, the influx of various types of consumer electronics, such as smartphones, tablets, notebooks, and wearables, is growing at an unprecedented rate across all major industries. In addition to this, growing number of successful Internet of things (IoT) use-cases in workplaces across industries are further driving the adoption of IoT connected devices in enterprises. Also, rising adoption of technologies, in various industries across North America is increasing the operational complexity and driving the demand for advanced endpoint management solutions across industries. Hence, companies are facing a huge challenge of managing and controlling the ever-growing number of endpoints in the organization. The number of devices per employee and total number of employees in an organization define the amount of IT resources and solutions required by that organization. Hence, in large organizations, the task of managing all desktops, smartphones, tablets, laptops, and bring your own device (BYOD) is highly complex and expensive. Unified endpoint management solution offers a single point control for various types of devices used across any enterprise. It helps in reducing the number of systems that needs to be licensed or sought every year. It also replaces multiple endpoint management solutions, which results in high security and enhanced control. Hence, rising number and variety of endpoints across enterprises is driving the unified endpoint management market in North America. Growing demand for single endpoint management solutions across industries is among the other factors expected to drive the North America unified endpoint management market.

North America, especially the US, is highly affected due to the COVID-19 outbreak.The North America region is a crucial region for various technology solutions & services owing to the presence of developed countries, such as the US and Canada, and huge presence of companies from various industry sectors.



Presently, the US is one of the worst-affected countries due to COVID-19 outbreak.Hence, the region’s economy has seen a decline in past few months which is impacting the growth of various industries in a negative manner.



The huge increase in the number of confirmed cases and rise in reported deaths in the region is affecting the demand for unified endpoint management due to operational disruptions in SMEs across the region.However, due to lockdown and growing trend of BYOD and work from home, the demand for unified endpoint management solutions is anticipated to increase.



To continue the daily operations and key business activities, remote working and availability of advanced communication/working infrastructure is the key factor which is anticipated to drive the North America unified endpoint management market.



Based on component, the solutions segment led the North America unified endpoint management market in 2019.The unified endpoint management solution assists the end users in protecting the data from a security breach.



Due to the emergence of different data protection act, the scope of unified endpoint management is expanding.The solution facilitates the organizations to manage, organize, and control their performance.



These help secure the data while following all necessary compliance.The solutions component finds its application in healthcare, banking, government, oil & gas, manufacturing, and automotive, among others.



Advantages of solutions, such as data protection, performance control, and wide range of applications, are expected to increase the demand for this segment in coming years, thereby driving the North America unified endpoint management market.



The overall North America unified endpoint management market size has been derived using both primary and secondary sources.To begin the research process, exhaustive secondary research has been conducted using internal and external sources to obtain qualitative and quantitative information related to the North America unified endpoint management market.



The process also serves the purpose of obtaining overview and forecast for the North America unified endpoint management market with respect to all the segments pertaining to the region.Also, multiple primary interviews have been conducted with industry participants and commentators to validate the data, as well as to gain more analytical insights into the topic.



The participants who typically take part in such a process include industry experts, such as VPs, business development managers, unified endpoint management market intelligence managers, and national sales managers, along with external consultants, such as valuation experts, research analysts, and key opinion leaders specializing in the North America unified endpoint management market. 42Gears Mobility Systems Pvt Ltd.; BlackBerry Limited; Citrix Systems, Inc.; IBM Corporation; Ivanti; Matrix42 AG; Microsoft Corporation; MobileIron; VMware, Inc.; and Zoho Corporation are among a few players operating in the North America unified endpoint management market.

