New York, Dec. 23, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "North America Typhoid Fever Vaccines Market Forecast to 2027 - Covid-19 Impact and Regional Analysis by Vaccine Type and Route of administration and Country" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05999783/?utm_source=GNW





On the other hand, the market is likely to have a negative impact due to risks associated with typhoid fever vaccines.

The growing pharmaceutical and biopharmaceutical industry in the North America region is likely to favor the growth of the market.As per the International Trade Administration, the US is the largest biopharmaceutical market that accounts for one-third of the global market and is the global leader in biopharmaceutical research and development.



The US companies conduct more than the world’s R&D in pharmaceuticals (US$ 75 billion). It also reported that over 800,000 people work in the biopharmaceutical industry and generates over $558 billion in revenue from biopharmaceutical businesses.

Canada’s pharmaceutical sales contribute to 2.0% of total global pharmaceutical sales, making it the 10th largest pharmaceutical market across the globe. Similarly, the pharmaceutical industry in Mexico is evolving rapidly and generates around US$ 11 billion in revenue, and Mexico’s pharmaceutical industry ranks second in Latin America.

Thus, the growing pharmaceutical and biopharmaceutical industry is likely to create opportunities for the market.

Based on vaccine type, the North America typhoid fever vaccines market was segmented into live attenuated vaccine, capsular polysaccharide vaccines, conjugate vaccine, and others.The capsular polysaccharide vaccines segment held the largest share of the market in 2019.



However, the live attenuated vaccine segment is estimated to register the highest CAGR in the market during the forecast period. Based on route of administration, the North America typhoid fever vaccines market was segmented into oral and injectable.

Some of the major secondary sources for North America typhoid fever vaccines market included in the report are National Travel & Tourism Office, Conference Board of Canada, International Trade Administration, and World Health Organization, among others.

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05999783/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001