This software may also locate and communicate with auto repair shops and garages to prepare towed vehicles for drop-off.Tow truck operators and office managers make use of these solutions for receiving emergency calls, manage back office tasks, and pick up customers sometimes combining with accounting or fleet management software.



New towing software providers are entering the market, building competition for the well-established software firms who have a long-standing national presence.



Market Overview and Dynamics



The towing software market in North America was valued US$ 56.3 million in 2019 and is projected to reach US$ 76.5 million by 2027; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 4.3% from 2020 to 2027. Factors such as increase in operational efficiency due to remote access to data and enhanced communication with use of connected navigation technology is expected to boost the growth of North America towing software market. Additionally, rising demand for roadside assistance is expected to offer prosperous growth opportunities to the North America towing software market.



Key Market Segments



In terms of deployment, the cloud-based segment accounted for the largest share of the North America towing software market in 2019. In terms of enterprise size, the large enterprises segment held a larger market share of the towing software market in 2019.



Major Sources and Companies Listed



A few major primary and secondary sources referred to for preparing this report on the towing software market in North America are company websites, annual reports, financial reports, national government documents, and statistical database, among others. A few of the players operating in the North America towing software market are Beacon Software LLC, Clearplan, Inc., DATOW Software, Extric LLC (Towbook), Omadi, Inc., SwoopMe, Inc., TowSoft inc., Tracker Management Systems LLC, TXI Systems, Inc., and Workiz Inc., among others.



COVID 19 Impact



The COVID-19 pandemic is one of the largest disrupting forces, with the region’s three countries continuing to combat outbreaks and significant community spread.Across the Mexico and United States, new case numbers are rapidly ticking upward, and there are some signs that the spread is expected to be under control soon.



The US is a prominent market for towing software in end-use industries.The huge increase in the number of confirmed cases and rising reported deaths in the country has affected software providers to some extent due to the decrease in demand for their products.



The business shutdowns as well as social distancing across the US, Canada, and Mexico are impacting the adoption of the towing software market.



NORTH AMERICA TOWING SOFTWARE MARKET SEGMENTATION



Towing Software Market – By Deployment Type



Web-based

Cloud-based



Towing Software Market – By Enterprise Size



Small & Medium Enterprises

Large Enterprises



Towing Software Market- by Region



North America

US

Canada

Mexico

