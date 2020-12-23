New York, Dec. 23, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "North America Rugged Servers Market Forecast to 2027 - COVID-19 Impact and Regional Analysis by Type and End-User" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05999781/?utm_source=GNW

Over the years, the oil & gas and mining sectors across North America have been experiencing growth on the back of large enterprises. The oil & gas sector and mining sector are the two most attractive industries from the technology developer’s perspective, as these two industries are showcasing higher traction for advanced technologies. The technological adoption in the manufacturing sector has been extraordinary among large enterprises over the past years. The trend of adoption of advanced technologies continues to prevail among the large enterprises, and in the current scenario, the attraction toward sophisticated and rugged data centers and servers is accentuating. This is majorly due to the fact that these two sectors encounter harsh environments, which degrades the quality of traditional data centers and servers. With an objective to maintain the data collected from various departments, the large enterprises from the two sectors mentioned above are increasingly seeking and procuring ruggedized servers. This factor is throttling the North America rugged servers market. The demand for ruggedized servers among the oil & gas small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) is high due to rugged server’s smooth operability under harsh environmental conditions. The advantages of rugged servers such as smooth operability under harsh environmental conditions, large data collection, easy data maintenance etc. is expected to increase its demand from oil & gas and mining sectors, which will drive the North America rugged servers market.



Further, in case of COVID-19, North America is highly affected specially the US.The US is a prominent rugged servers market especially as the demand for the same continues to surge among the military forces, industrial sector, and to efficiently operate in some of the harshest environments and roughest terrains.



The increasing number of confirmed cases and rising reported deaths in the country is affecting both manufacturing and sales of rugged servers affecting the rugged servers market negatively. North America region is home to a large number of manufacturing and technology companies, which are operating with limited man-power and thus the impact of coronavirus outbreak is anticipated to be quite severe in the year 2020 and likely in 2021. Hence, the ongoing COVID-19 crisis and critical situation in the US is going to impact the rugged servers market growth of North America region in a negative manner for the next few quarters



The dedicated segment led the North America rugged servers market based on type in 2019.Dedicated servers are the standalone systems designed and developed for single end-user use.



The penetration rate of dedicated servers is high among the military forces and other data-sensitive industries.The adoption of dedicated servers is surging year-on-year owing to the fact that these servers enables the end-users to solely access the information contained in the servers.



In addition, the integration of high-end security solutions on the dedicated servers is another factor that attracts the customers.Thus, limited accessibility and enhanced security of the dedicated rugged servers allows the dedicated rugged server manufacturers to experience higher demand for their products.



Apart from military, the aerospace end-users are also procuring dedicated servers, attributing to the data-sensitivity and confidentiality. The advantages of dedicated servers such as limited accessibility, more security, large data collection etc. is expected to increase its demand during forecast period, which will drive the North America rugged servers market.



The overall North America rugged servers market size has been derived using both primary and secondary sources.To begin the research process, exhaustive secondary research has been conducted using internal and external sources to obtain qualitative and quantitative information related to the North America rugged servers market.



The process also serves the purpose of obtaining overview and forecast for the North America rugged servers market with respects to all the segments pertaining to the region.Also, multiple primary interviews have been conducted with industry participants and commentators to validate the data, as well as to gain more analytical insights into the topic.



The participants who typically take part in such a process include industry expert such as VPs, business development managers, rugged servers market intelligence managers, and national sales managers along with external consultants such as valuation experts, research analysts, and key opinion leaders specializing in the North America rugged servers market. Core Systems; CP Technologies LLC; Crystal Group, Inc.; Dell Technologies Inc.; Emet OEM Solutions; Mercury Systems, Inc.; NCS Technologies, Inc.; Sparton Rugged Electronics; Systel, Inc.; Trenton Systems, Inc. are among a few players operating in the North America rugged servers market.

