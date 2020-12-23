New York, Dec. 23, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "North America Raisins Market Forecast to 2027 - COVID-19 Impact and Regional Analysis by Product Type, Nature, End User, and Distribution Channel" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05999780/?utm_source=GNW

The interest in innovative bakery and confectionery products is escalating across the globe. Raisins are used as an ingredient for sugar replacement. Dried raisins are widely used in various food products to increase their flavor and nutritional value. Chocolate snacks, bakery products, fruit snacks, and many other products use raisins as important ingredients. Various food companies are using raisins in their products and are introducing several types of snacks and bakery products consisting of raisins. The bakery industry is a traditional user of dried grapes. Raisins are used as toppings in different bakery products, which add the raisins’ essence and good flavor to the particular food product. With the rising flavor inspiration and increasing demand for healthy food ingredients in food products, food companies focus on incorporating healthy foods such as raisins in their final products. In the bakery sector, raisins are used in baked goods to improve their flavor and texture. Incorporating raisins in bakery food products imparts a tangy flavor to these products and enhances their nutritional value. During the last few decades, there has been a remarkable boom in the bakery sector, which directly results in the strengthened demand for raisins among manufacturers in this industry.

Based on product type, the sultana segment led the North America raisins market in 2019.Sultana raisins are made from large yellow-green sultana grapes and are particularly tart and soft.



These raisins are usually coated in an oil-based solution before drying to speed up the process.Therefore, they are often lighter in color than other raisins and currants.



These grapes are dark brown and take a longer time for drying—usually up to three weeks.They are also referred to as “natural” sultanas.



In the US, sultanas are referred to as sultana raisins or golden raisins. These grapes are treated with sulfur dioxide to retain the lighter color of the grape. Sultanas are considered healthy alternatives to candy as they have a sweet taste and provide a wide range of health benefits. The phenols present in sultana raisins have exhibited high levels of antioxidant activity. These antioxidants protect the body from free radicals, which may lead to cell damage and clogged arteries, or even some forms of cancers. Thus, sultana raisins are gaining immense momentum among health-conscious consumers.

The COVID-19 pandemic has forced several industries to temporarily withdraw their manufacturing processes and R&D activities, and the bakery industry is no exception.Also, the strict measures taken to prevent the spread of the contagion have consequently disrupted the rail and air transport, and supply and distribution chain across the world.



With the US reporting the highest number of COVID-19 cases in North America, the raisins market is witnessing a sudden drop in its growth.

The overall North America raisins market size has been derived using both primary and secondary sources.To begin the research process, exhaustive secondary research has been conducted using internal and external sources to obtain qualitative and quantitative information related to the market.



The process also serves the purpose of obtaining an overview and forecast for the North America raisins market with respect to all the segments pertaining to the region.Also, multiple primary interviews have been conducted with industry participants and commentators to validate the data, as well as to gain more analytical insights into the topic.



The participants of this process include industry experts such as VPs, business development managers, market intelligence managers, and national sales managers, along with external consultants such as valuation experts, research analysts, and key opinion leaders, specializing in the North America raisins market. A few of the players operating in the market are Geobres, Lion Raisins, Red River Foods, Traina Foods, Sunsweet, and Fruits of Turkey.

